New Pokémon Presents Revealed for August 8

It has been months since the gaming public has witnessed a Pokémon Presents. Last time, we received news of a stop-motion Netflix show called Pokémon Concierge. There was also the reveal of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Neither announcement contained much information, though. Thankfully, The Pokémon Company has confirmed a new Pokémon Presents will be aired on August 8 at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a whopping 35 minutes. Hopefully, we’ll get more details on both projects then.

Here is the official teaser announcement shared on Twitter/X:

The next #PokemonPresents arrives soon, Trainers! Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on August 8 for 35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates! 🎊https://t.co/Lxoud6kVxF pic.twitter.com/xe65FmqEn5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 4, 2023

As you can see, the teaser shows the logo glitching out and becoming purple. What does this mean? Detective Pikachu Returns? My personal wish, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Johto!? Any acknowledgment or fixes for the bugs/performance issues in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? I guess we will know soon enough.

You can tune in to The Official Pokémon YouTube channel on August 8 to find out what secrets the Pokémon Presents has in store for loyal fans. As for myself, I can’t bring myself to be excited about any new Pokémon projects. After the aforementioned issues with the latest titles and the disappointment of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, I have lost faith in the developers. At least we will always have Pokémon Legends: Arceus to remind us that the series can be exciting and innovative.