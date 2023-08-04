NewsVideo Games

New Pokémon Presents Revealed for August 8

What mysterious titles/DLC will be shown off?!
By
Pokémon Presents August

It has been months since the gaming public has witnessed a Pokémon Presents. Last time, we received news of a stop-motion Netflix show called Pokémon Concierge. There was also the reveal of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Neither announcement contained much information, though. Thankfully, The Pokémon Company has confirmed a new Pokémon Presents will be aired on August 8 at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a whopping 35 minutes. Hopefully, we’ll get more details on both projects then.

Here is the official teaser announcement shared on Twitter/X:

As you can see, the teaser shows the logo glitching out and becoming purple. What does this mean? Detective Pikachu Returns? My personal wish, PokémonLet’s Go, Johto!? Any acknowledgment or fixes for the bugs/performance issues in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? I guess we will know soon enough.

You can tune in to The Official Pokémon YouTube channel on August 8 to find out what secrets the Pokémon Presents has in store for loyal fans. As for myself, I can’t bring myself to be excited about any new Pokémon projects. After the aforementioned issues with the latest titles and the disappointment of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, I have lost faith in the developers. At least we will always have Pokémon Legends: Arceus to remind us that the series can be exciting and innovative.

