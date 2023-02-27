As revealed during today’s Pokémon Presents, Pokémon Concierge is a stop-motion Pokémon series that will come to Netflix at some point in the future. A short trailer for the show was shown during the presentation, giving fans a brief look at an animated take on one of the series’s oldest monsters, Psyduck. It’s a very quick look at the stop-motion animation, but it’s still an exciting tease for the tropical, laid-back show.

Stop-motion animation company Dwarf is creating Pokémon Concierge. It will tell the story of an island resort that houses Pokémon guests. Take a look at the series in the Pokemon Concierge trailer below.

Pokémon Concierge might be taking Pokémon television into a new medium of storytelling, but it’s far from the first outing the series has had on Netflix. In addition to the episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series that dropped on Netflix recently, the streamer is in the midst of trying to create a live-action Pokémon show. Details on the show are still being kept tightly under wraps, but we do know that it will be written and produced by Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson. While the live-action Pokémon show might share more in common with something like Detective Pikachu, Pokémon Concierge seems to be a chill island getaway. Stay tuned for updates as we hope to see more stop-motion versions of iconic characters and monsters.