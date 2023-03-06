Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a popular set of titles. Predictably, the RPGs are getting a DLC expansion so gamers can catch even more Pokémon. However, this doesn’t erase the fact the games have terrible performance issues, even with the latest patches. And now, thanks to a Reddit post via Kotaku, we know that some players who download the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC or even connect to the Pokémon GO app are losing their save files to a serious bug.

According to Reddit, there are at least a couple of players who have lost their saves after pairing with Pokémon GO to send postcards. Additionally, downloading the DLC has caused the same issue for other users. Some got their shiny data corrupted after buying the DLC. Trying to recover a backup save does nothing to fix the problem.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet save-delete bug does not appear to be widespread, only affecting a handful of users. But losing all your progress trying to utilize connectivity features for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is not a good look for Nintendo or Game Freak. Hopefully, both companies will address the glitch and patch it out.

Personally, I feel bad for the fans of this adventure. It looks like a lot of fun, but hearing about these constant troubles makes me never want to purchase the latest Pokémon stories.