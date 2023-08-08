Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC Release Date Revealed with In-Depth Video

The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC reappeared during today’s August Pokémon Presents to give players an in-depth look at Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disc as well as a release date for the former of September 13, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The footage is essentially a tour of both add-on content packs before they finally flesh out last year’s mainline Pokémon experiences with more to do and more story content. Some highlights include mini-games that will see players popping balloons, an area that allows them to customize their Poké ball throwing style, and of course, some of the new monsters that players will encounter along the way.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC finally launches next month. Until then, you can see all of the updates in today’s video breakdown (at 23:30) below.