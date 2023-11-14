On Your Tail Is a Life-Sim Where You’re a Dog Nancy Drew

Dogs and video games go together as well as chocolate and peanut butter. The indie title On Your Tail goes even further to establish that connection by featuring an anthropomorphic character named Diana.

Have a look at the On Your Tail announcement trailer below:

Set in the seaside village of Borgo Marina, On Your Tail casts the player as Diana, an amateur detective. While she would like to enjoy her vacation, there are local mysteries just begging to be solved. A sleuth’s work is never done, it seems.

This 3D life-sim features a beautiful Italian town, a combination of detective skills like investigation, interrogation, and deduction, relationships that can be forged with the local villagers, and activities such as cooking, fishing, and playing games at the arcade. A sandbox for gamers to play in at a literal beachside town.

I think this title looks quite intriguing, for video game players and furries alike. The last game I played featuring such characters was Dust: An Elysian Tale, which was more action-oriented. Hopefully, there will be romance options galore. You can’t expect to solve a mystery without some companionship, after all.

On Your Tail will hit Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024. You can wishlist it here.