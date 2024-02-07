Video Games

One Palworld Base Will Force Pals to Pull a Prison Escape

A group of creatures looking miserable as they work in something like a sweatshop.
Image via Pocketpair

A lot of gamers make it their life’s mission to make their Pals happy in Palworld. However, not everyone feels that way. One Palworld base will force Pals to pull a prison escape.

Since Palworld entered its Early Access period, players have come up with creative ways to play the game. Some built Bases that allowed them to take to the seas, while others figured out a way to overwhelm bosses in a way that would make The Avengers proud. The latest innovation, though, is pretty bleak.

Posted on r/Palworld by u/Drix_The_Gamer, the gamer was looking for feedback on his first base, which they decided to build out of metal. It’s a massive structure, but that’s not what people in the comments are focusing on. You can check out the post below:

My first base! LMK what you think.
byu/Drix_The_Gamer inPalworld

It’s pretty easy to see why Palworld gamers have been quick to point out the fact that this Base looks like a prison. Sure, it has windows, but it doesn’t appear to have much space for the Pals to enjoy life. One Redditor even went as far as to refer to the structure as “Palcatraz,” which is admittedly pretty funny.

However, others have come to the poster’s defense, explaining how metal isn’t the best material to build with. “Man, thats just how metal looks. I’m not thrilled about it, but stone seems so weak for a base,” said u/Treblosity. “Plus, it seems like hes trying to minimize the footprint of the building so he doesn’t lose too much ground space to it.”

There isn’t one right way to build a Base in Palworld, and that can lead to some funny-looking buildings. However, nobody can question this gamer’s creativity, even if the quality of care they provide their Pals is up for debate.

Palworld Early Access is available now.

