Finding ways around difficult challenges in video games is nothing new, but Palworld gamers are taking things to another level. Palworld players are assembling The Avengers to take out bosses.

As people progress in Palworld, the Pals they have to face become more and more challenging. In fact, the later bosses will have people dreaming of the Zoe and Grizzbolt battle, wanting to return to simpler times. However, a trick has been discovered that makes battling bosses a lot easier, and it involves assembling a group as a formidable as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

In a video posted by palworldtiktokclips on TikTok, a player is looking to take on one of the strongest bosses in the game, Jormuntide. As diehards know, this is no small feat, with the giant creature appearing at Lvl. 45 in the wild. There’s strength in numbers, though, and this player came prepared. You can check out the viral clip below:

It may be tough to figure out what exactly is going on due to the sheer number of Pals running around, but the player decided to build a Base around the boss, allowing them to call a plethora of Pals to do battle. Clearly, this makes the fight a lot easier, letting the player move from an in-the-weeds-type role to more of an overseer.

This isn’t the only trick Palworld players have come up with since the game’s release, and it certainly won’t be the last. However, few will be as cool as watching a massive number of Pals come together to take down a massive monster.

Palworld Early Access is available now.

If you're interested in other strange Palworld occurrences, here's an article about how a glitch allowed players to pull off Fortnite's most iconic emote.