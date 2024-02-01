Plenty of games have found their way into Fortnite, but it’s usually not the other way around. A Palworld glitch allowed players to pull off Fortnite‘s most iconic emote.

Now, when one thinks about Fortnite emotes, they probably start with the Default Dance or the Orange Justice. However, back in the early days of Battle Royale, players would use the T-Pose emote all the time, including to pretend to be scarecrows in Frenzy Fields. Sure, the T-Pose’s origin can be traced farther back than Fortnite, as it’s used as the default post for a 3D model before it gets animated, but the move has become synonymous with the game.

That’s why it was so surprising to see a glitch pop up in the world’s hottest survival game, Palworld, that allows players to hit Fortnite‘s T-Pose emote and wreak havoc. Posted on r/Palworld by u/Willcario, the clip shows a player sliding on some grass before launching themselves in the air and ending up in the T-Pose, which allows them to glide and hit unsuspecting Pals. You can check out the video below:

Now, as the caption to the video explains, the T-Pose glitch appears to have been patched with the latest update, and the player just wanted to pull it off one last time. However, since the Xbox version appears to lag a bit behind when it comes to updates, it’s possible that the glitch still works there, but it may not be for long. Regardless, this Fortnite/Palworld crossover is everything the world needs right now, and hopefully, it’s not the last one.

Palworld Early Access is available now. If you’re looking for more, check out our guide to the best places to farm Coal in Palworld.