One Piece Chapter 1116 Release Date

One Piece is finally back after an extended break with Chapter 1116. So you don’t miss out on all of the Straw Hat action, here’s exactly when the highly anticipated new chapter will be released.

Recommended Videos

When Does One Piece Chapter 1116 Release?

Image via Crunchyroll

One Piece Chapter 1116 will be available to read for free via Viz Media on June 2, 2024, at 7 am PT. Using this website you can read the three most recent One Piece chapters completely for free, however, if you want to dive further back into the story you’ll have to buy a subscription. Fortunately, when Chapter 1116 arrives it will be free to read for three weeks.

Like most series in Weekly Shonen Jump, One Piece has seen spoilers surface online prior to the official release of Chapter 1116. With this being the case, we suggest being cautious when surfing social media related to the new chapter so that you don’t get any of the details spoiled before it is actually here.

Fans expect this chapter to continue Vegapunk’s message which has been going on for the last two releases. Many also speculate that it will include the Straw Hat’s escape from Egghead, but we’ll need to wait until June 2 to know for sure what went down.

One Piece continues on in 2024 and has no signs of slowing down anytime soon. This is great news for those fans who were concerned the series would be ending in the near future. We likely have many more years of this iconic anime to go.

If you want to enjoy some Straw Hat action while you wait for Chapter 1116, One Piece is available to stream right now on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Similarly, the entire manga library can be binged on the Viz Media website or Shonen Jump app.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more