One Piece: Miss Monday, Explained

One Piece’s creator Eiichiro Oda loves to create interesting and unique characters with the impossibly large cast of One Piece being a testament to that. Within this large cast is Miss Monday, a quirky character who appeared in the early days of the series.

Who is Miss Monday in One Piece?

Miss Monday was a supporting antagonist who appeared in the Arabasta Sage at Whisky Peak. Her first appearance was in chapter 107 and episode 64.

The was a member of Baroque Works, an organization led by Crocodile, a former War Lord and current co-founder of the Cross Guild. As a member of Baroque Works, she was given the title Miss Monday. She was given her name and was paired off with Mr. 8 also known as Igaram when she reached the top ten pairs within the organization. Her real name is unknown.

What Happened to Miss Monday in One Piece?

Image via Shonen Jump

Initially, Miss Monday was an antagonist, deceiving the Straw Hat crew with her nun costume and hospitality. However, things don’t go according to plan and Miss Monday finds herself facing off against Zoro in a very one-sided fight while the rest of the crew is asleep. But that’s not the last time we see Miss Monday.

In true One Piece fashion, Miss Monday changes sides, becoming an ally when Mr. 5 and Miss Valentine arrive on Whiskey Peak, looking for the princess of Alabasta Vivi also known as Miss Wednesday. Miss Monday tries to fend off the Baroque Works arrivals to give Vivi a chance to escape with the excuse that she would get punished anyway. We are led to believe that Miss Monday perishes in the fight through Mr. 5 and Miss Valentine mocking her sacrifice.

During the Fish-man Saga, Oda reveals Miss Monday is still alive and doing well on Whiskey Peak. After the two-year time skip she married Mr. 9, Vivi’s ex-Baroque Works partner, and had a child. She became a bounty hunter after the fall of Baroque Works.

