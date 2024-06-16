One Piece Chapter 1117 Recap & Spoilers

Chapter 1117 of One Piece finally begins to draw the events of Egghead Island to a close as Vegapunk’s message finally ends and the Straw Hats begin to make their escape from the chaos erupting on the island.

What Happens In One Piece Chapter 1117?

As has become standard in the chapters that deal with Vegapunk’s transmission, Chapter 1117 starts with snapshots of the world reacting to Vegapunk’s info from the last chapter. Weirdly enough, no one seems to comment about the destruction of Lulusia or the fact that the Mother Flame exists. People are still more focused on the fact that the world was flooded 800 years ago and cities of untold riches lie at the bottom of the world.

The pirates of Pirate’s Island — including the now-returning Krieg Pirates — all rant about how they’re going to get the treasure for themselves. We also check in on the deep-sea salvager Mont Blanc Cricket, who is now even more determined to salvage the ocean floor. Despite how people seem to be more focused on sunken treasure, Vegapunk declines to say anything more about the Void Century, admitting that anything beyond what he said would only be speculation.

For the first time in a while, most of the action in the chapter is set on Egghead as the Straw Hats begin to make their escape. Thanks to Edison and Stussy, there are now enough clouds in the Labosphere for the Thousand Sunny to reach the ocean once launched with a Coup de Burst. However, just as they’re about to depart, Nusjuro reaches the ship and attempts to cut it down in his Yokai form. In the nick of time, Jimbei arrives with Zoro, who proceeds to chuck him at Nusjuro. Zoro and Nusjuro have a brief clash, but it’s enough to knock Nusjuro’s footing and enable the Sunny to begin making its escape.

On the ground, Luffy, Dory, and Broggy are almost at the Giants’ flagship as Dory and Broggy order the Giants to set sail. With that order, the Giant Pirates begin their assault on the Navy crew surrounding them, and it’s an absolute trouncing. Despite the Navy saying they’re just relics from 100 years ago, the Giants lay waste to the Navy’s ships. The only people who can even hurt a single pirate are the Vice-Admirals, but even then, the odds are clearly in the Giants’ favor. As Dory and Broggy reach their ship with Luffy, they also realize that Warcury is no longer chasing them and wonder where he went off to.

We then cut to the Iron Giant, surrounded by four of the Five Elders in an imposing display. Mars comments that the Iron Giant is the same one that attacked Marijoa 200 years ago. The way they talk about it implies they’ve seen it before, which raises the question of just how old the Five Elders really are.

By the time they reach the Iron Giant, Vegapunk prepares to conclude his broadcast with one final message to anyone who bears the name of D, gaining the attention of Blackbeard and Dragon. Just as Vegapunk is ready to reveal what the “Will of D” is, Warcury and the other present Elders incapacitate the Iron Giant, ending the broadcast. The sheer fear emanating from the Five Elders the second that Vegapunk begins to mention the Will of D helps put into context that while learning the truth of the Void Century is forbidden, apparently the truth of the Will of D is even worse for the Five Elders.

And with that, Vegapunk’s broadcast is over. It completely redefined the world of One Piece and will have monumental impacts on the world moving forward. But now the series can go back to focusing on the current situation and how the Straw Hats will evade the Five Elders when they’re no longer preoccupied with Vegapunk’s broadcast, as well as hopefully getting a resolution to Kuma and Bonney’s story now that they’re finally reunited.

And that’s what happened in One Piece Chapter 1117! Come back next week for the next recap and summary!

One Piece is available to read online in English through Viz Media and other services.

