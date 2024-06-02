One Piece Chapter 1116 Recap & Spoilers

Following last week’s chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1116 has Vegapunk once again sharing more of the world’s history in a chapter that feels even more glacial than previous entries, and that’s saying something.

What Happened In One Piece Chapter 1116?

Chapter 1116 of One Piece begins with a look at Alabasta. We see the funeral of Nefertari Cobra, and Igaram mourning Vivi, not knowing that she’s with Morgans and Wapol. Vegapunk reveals what the Mother Flame is and calls it his life’s work. In essence, it’s an unfathomably powerful renewable energy source, and part of the Mother Flame was stolen some time ago. Vegapunk suspects that due to the destruction of Lulusia, the Mother Flame was used to power ancient weapons. This also results in the unintentional reveal that Lulusia was completely annihilated. Despite not knowing it was Imu and the Five Elders who destroyed the kingdom, Vegapunk begs the world for forgiveness because something he intended to help enrich the world was used to reignite a weapon of mass destruction.

Given how Vegapunk begins to talk about the three ancient weapons, we can only assume that the weapon Imu and the Five Elders have under their control is Uranus. We know that Pluton is buried under Wano and impossible to reach unless the island is destroyed, and Shirahoshi, aka Poseidon, is still free. So by default, Imu must have the final ancient weapon Uranus. Vegapunk wonders aloud why Joyboy opted to preserve these weapons if they nearly destroyed the world 800 years ago, again putting doubt in our minds about whether Joyboy is actually a hero given his past actions. Regardless, Vegapunk implies that he doesn’t know anything more of Joyboy’s intents and the Void Century, but there are those that do — Rogers’ crew.

Through this chapter, we have a few other notable moments. We see Akainu and Sengoku, somewhat enraged, listening to Vegapunk’s speech. Akainu comments in disbelief, as magma seethes from his body, that Vegapunk is going to reveal everything, implying that the current and former Fleet Admirals are probably aware of the truth about the Void Century. We also cut to Stussy and Edison, who relay to the former Cipher Pol Aigis member that one of the Five Elders is heading her way and that Edison can’t make clouds anymore to assist in the Straw Hat’s escape. Stussy asks if she can let Kaku go so that he doesn’t die in the ensuing conflict, and Edison points out that her desire to protect Kaku and fulfill her duty to the Straw Hats shows that she has a sense of humanity and isn’t just a MADS clone.

The last major scene of Chapter 1116 has us catch up with the traitorous York, who is baffled at Vegapunk’s revelations about the Mother Flame. She admits that she was the one who stole a piece and gave it to the Five Elders, most likely in an attempt to gain Celestial Dragon status, and she’s confused at how Vegapunk knew this. York wonders how much Vegapunk knew and speculates he was planning this speech for weeks. With that in mind, York relays to the Five Elders where the Transponder Snail that’s been sending this transmission really is. It’s not in the Labosphere but rather being guarded by the Iron Giant that’s been raging across the island with its invincible armor.

The chapter ends in the Sabaody Archipelago where a drunken Rayleigh quietly reveals why he didn’t let anyone know about the Void Century — where’s the fun in that? He and Rogers both wanted the next generation to discover that information for themselves. Given that this involves the fate of the world, you would think that at least someone in Rogers’ crew would do something meaningful with the information instead of just sitting around for decades and waiting for the world to end. But now the next One Piece chapter will have a clear end goal — the Five Elders launching a full-scale assault on the Iron Giant, hopefully giving the Straw Hats a chance to escape Egghead.

And that’s what happened in One Piece Chapter 1116! Come back next week for the next recap and summary!

One Piece is available to read online in English through Viz Media and other services.

