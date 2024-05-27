One Piece Chapter 1115 Recap & Spoilers

Chapter 1115 of One Piece continues to reveal Vegapunk’s message and what happened during the Void Century as we see the world react to more startling revelations. Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of One Piece Chapter 1115.

What Happened In One Piece Chapter 1115?

The chapter begins almost immediately where we last left off with Vegapunk’s broadcast detailing who Joyboy was and their relationship with the World Government. Vegapunk explains that Joyboy challenged what would become the World Government, which was, at the time, a collection of twenty kingdoms known as The Alliance. Vegapunk doesn’t know what the cause of the war was and doesn’t even know if Joyboy was a hero or a villain, but when Joyboy died, it resulted in the end of the Void Century.

Vegapunk then begins to talk about what the Void Century is, which has always been a weird question within the world of One Piece. We’ve known that when the Void Century ended, it resulted in the creation of the modern-day World Government, but other than that, 100 years of history was just wiped off the face of the Earth. Vegapunk says that eliminating 100 years of history is nearly impossible, even for an organization as large as the World Government, so there’s only one way that history could have been erased — the world itself was radically altered in a way where no one could know what happened during that time.

Vegapunk explains that the civilization Joyboy was from had developed weaponry so far advanced that not even Vegapunk could engineer it 800 years after the Void Century ended. Somehow, The Alliance gained access to weapons that altered the world by raising the sea level by 200 meters, effectively submerging all of the ancient kingdoms and the majority of the world. That means the islands people have been living on and sailing in between are actually the peaks of mountains that were submerged 800 years ago. In other words, think of the world of One Piece now as a combination of Wind Waker and Xenoblade Chronicles 2. To make matters worse, given the events of the past few days where the world’s sea level rose once again, Vegapunk is all but certain that the World Government is still in possession of these scientifically advanced weapons of mass destruction.

While these revelations are indeed startling and had me gripped from the moment Chapter 1115 began, I can’t help but feel that the pacing of this arc has come to a grinding halt. Nearly every other part of this chapter feels like it’s repeating beats from the past several chapters. The Five Elders are raging and still hunting down the transponder snail responsible for the transmission. We check in on various parts of the world to see their reactions to Vegapunk’s speech. The Straw Hat Pirates are still trying to make their escape. Understandably, all of the focus is on revelations that are having radical effects on the world of One Piece, but everything outside of this epic lore dump just seems inessential.

It is nice to see some old characters pop up again as always. Seeing Vivy listen in with Morgans, the citizens of the Cherry Blossom Kingdom, and even a few reformed Baroque Works agents is swell, though I have no idea why we needed to check in and see how the Foxy Pirates or the Fake Luffy (now Fake Kidd) were doing. The action is okay, with Nusjuro slicing the entire Labosphere in half, leading to Edison commenting to Stussy that the barrier doesn’t really serve any purpose now if the Five Elders can just waltz in there without any issue. These are nice little diversions, but I’d much rather focus on the history that Vegapunk is sharing with the world. Even then, for as much as I’ve been enjoying it, given how it’s effectively been a month since the broadcast began, the series can start to pick up the pace as we reach the end of this arc and set the stage for Elbaph.

And that’s what happened in One Piece Chapter 1115! Come back next week for the next recap and summary!

