One Piece Netflix Series Showcases Luffy’s Stretchy Powers in New Trailer

Netflix has revealed another trailer for its live-action One Piece series that shows off some of the fights the Straw Hat Pirates will have to endure if they want to find the legendary treasure they’re after. This most recent video gives us a lot more footage to chew on while we wait for next month’s premiere, and the action shown specifically highlights the abilities that Monkey D. Luffy and co. bring to the table. Some standouts include extended looks at Luffy’s stretchy punches and kicks as well as Roronoa Zoro’s sword-fighting abilities.

The three-minute trailer should help ease the concerns of fans who weren’t sold by last month’s trailer, which was quite a bit shorter and didn’t reveal too much about the direction of the show’s story. You can see the Straw Hat Pirate crew’s beginnings in the live-action One Piece Netflix trailer below.

Even if the One Piece Netflix show hasn’t won you over yet, there’s no denying that the team behind the project is doing its best to make a product that appeals to both fans and newcomers. For example, besides clear callbacks to the manga and anime the show is based on, we learned earlier this month that the Japanese anime cast reprised their roles for the audio dub. Whether or not it will be enough to convince audiences remains to be seen.

The live-action One Piece series comes to Netflix on August 31. Stay tuned for any additional updates until then.