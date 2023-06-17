Movies & TVNews

One Piece Trailer Reveals August Release Date for Netflix Live-Action Straw Hat Pirates

By
0
Netflix reveals the live-action One Piece teaser trailer, giving a nice, long look at the Straw Hat Pirates and an August 2023 release date.

Netflix has revealed the live-action One Piece teaser trailer, giving us a nice long look at a big-budget adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga masterpiece and a release date of August 31, 2023. Not a single stretchy punch is spared in the video, which gives us clear looks at Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, and Emily Rudd as Nami. There was a lot of fear from One Piece fans that the live-action Netflix version of the show wouldn’t be able to capture the original manga or anime’s iconic style, but if this teaser trailer is any indication, it could be a lot worse.

Luffy seems appropriately eccentric as he gathers his crew to become king of the pirates, and if you look closely, you’ll see that he’s even sporting his iconic scar. Even the outfits seem to be pretty close to their original designs, but you can see that and some well-lit pirate sets in the live-action One Piece trailer below.

It’s nice to finally see what the live-action One Piece sets look like in the finished product, following on from last year, when Netflix revealed a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the pirate locales were coming together. That showcase specifically highlighted Baratie, teasing that the show would stay closer to the source material than many may have been expecting. Then, earlier this year, a poster for the series revealed more than a few reasons for fans to be optimistic.

Still, Netflix’s track record for anime adaptations isn’t… great, but today’s trailer at least gives us a glimmer of hope on the horizon. We won’t have to wait much longer to witness the live-action One Piece show with its August release date set on Netflix.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe