One Piece Trailer Reveals August Release Date for Netflix Live-Action Straw Hat Pirates

Netflix has revealed the live-action One Piece teaser trailer, giving us a nice long look at a big-budget adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga masterpiece and a release date of August 31, 2023. Not a single stretchy punch is spared in the video, which gives us clear looks at Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, and Emily Rudd as Nami. There was a lot of fear from One Piece fans that the live-action Netflix version of the show wouldn’t be able to capture the original manga or anime’s iconic style, but if this teaser trailer is any indication, it could be a lot worse.

Luffy seems appropriately eccentric as he gathers his crew to become king of the pirates, and if you look closely, you’ll see that he’s even sporting his iconic scar. Even the outfits seem to be pretty close to their original designs, but you can see that and some well-lit pirate sets in the live-action One Piece trailer below.

It’s nice to finally see what the live-action One Piece sets look like in the finished product, following on from last year, when Netflix revealed a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the pirate locales were coming together. That showcase specifically highlighted Baratie, teasing that the show would stay closer to the source material than many may have been expecting. Then, earlier this year, a poster for the series revealed more than a few reasons for fans to be optimistic.

Still, Netflix’s track record for anime adaptations isn’t… great, but today’s trailer at least gives us a glimmer of hope on the horizon. We won’t have to wait much longer to witness the live-action One Piece show with its August release date set on Netflix.