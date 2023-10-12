Orphan Black: Echoes Trailer Teases More Mind-Bending Mysteries

The first trailer for Orphan Black: Echoes is here, and it promises all of the biopunk weirdness that fans of the original series are hoping for. In it, we get our first glimpse of Breaking Bad and Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter as new protagonist, Lucy, as well as what seems to be a slightly futuristic setting, at odds with the contemporaneous setting of Orphan Black.

The Orphan Black: Echoes trailer begins with Lucy waking up with no memory of anything that happened before. There’s a few back-and-forth questions with a nearby doctor played by Keeley Hawes, interposed with images of blood, knives, and scientific equipment. The doctor tells Lucy that she has been through a procedure, though that’s all we get. That’s where things start to go full weird.

There’s a laboratory with a tank of pink fluid in the center, a sci-fi cityscape, and other evocative images. There’s also the tagline, “A completely unique copy of the original,” and Lucy’s comment towards the end that “We have to figure out who we are.” Together, they suggest that the series will dabble with more clone hijinks, with the possibility that Lucy is a new product of Project Leda, which spawned the many different versions of Tatiana Maslany from the original series.

The original Orphan Black ran for five seasons between 2013 and 2017, following Maslany as she sought to unravel the mysteries around her existence. Orphan Black: Echoes was first hinted at in 2019 before being confirmed near the beginning of 2022. It’s not the first spin-off, however. Orphan Black: 7 Genes was a Japanese remake.

There’s no firm date for the release of Orphan Black: Echoes, but it will be release at some point in 2024 on AMC and BBC America. It will also be available to stream through AMC+.