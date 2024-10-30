Expected Venom: The Last Dance streaming Release Date: When and Where to Watch Venom 3

The third Venom installment, Venom: The Last Dance, just came out in theaters on October 24, 2024, but for those of you who would rather watch the film straight from your couch, we got you covered on when you can expect to see the movie hit streaming.
When and Where Can I Watch Venom: The Last Dance?
Unfortunately, it hasn’t been officially announced where Venom: The Last Dance will be streaming, but knowing that Sony released the Venom movies and that Sony has previously signed a deal with Netflix, fans are speculating that Venom: The Last Dance will be available to stream on Netflix first. In terms of when you can watch the film, it is speculated that it will hit the streaming service on or around February 22, 2025, 120 days following the theater release of the film. It has been stated that Sony typically follows a 120-day model for when they release their films to streaming services.
However, others are noting that since the movie isn’t doing the best at the box office right now, Sony may choose to release it on streaming platforms sooner rather than later, making the release date sometime in late November 2024.
To put it into perspective, Venom: Let There Be Carnage garnered $90 million at the box office on opening weekend, while Venom: The Last Dance only took home $51 million on opening weekend. Critics have also rated the film a 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, while fans rated it an 80%.
Where Can I Watch Venom 1?
If you would like to catch up on the previous films before watching Venom: The Last Dance, you can now stream the first Venom film on Disney+. The film is also available to watch on Hulu, as well as Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV which both offer free trials to new subscribers.
Where Can I Watch Venom 2?
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available to watch on Hulu, as well as Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV, which both offer free trials to new subscribers.
Venom: The Last Dance Cast
- Tomy Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom
- Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strickland
- Juno Temple as Dr. Teddy Paine
- Rhys Ifans as Martin
- Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan
- Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen
- Clark Backo as Sadie
- Alanna Ubach as Nova
- Cristo Fernández as Barman
- Jared Abrahamson as Captain Forrest
- Hala Finley as Echo
- Dash McCloud as Leaf
- Andy Serkis as Knull
- Reid Scott as Dr. Dan Lewis
- Jack Brady as Jim
- Fflyn Edwards as Thaddeus
- Elizabeth Cook as Keli Reule
- Brooke Carter as Young Paine
Published: Oct 30, 2024 03:43 pm