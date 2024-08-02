Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 6 release date? This is one of the coolest anime in recent years, and if you’re not watching it but have somehow ended up here, we implore you to start checking it out.

The Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 6 release date is August 7. While the second season of the anime hasn’t had quite the same surprise factor as the first one, it’s been no less enjoyable. It’s worth noting that there’s still a fair bit of darkness to be found here, too, because despite the colorful visuals, the first few episodes hit like a truck being driven by a smaller and far angrier truck.

What Happened in Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 5?

Things pick up immediately after Episode 4, which means we once again find ourselves with Aqua and Akane in Taishi’s home. While talking among themselves and revealing a few bits of plot here and there, Taishi eventually shows Akane some of Aqua’s earliest acting performances, which shows off how much his childhood limited his initial ability to actually act. Not a huge surprise let’s be honest.

Aqua and Akane then have a heart-to-heart about everything, and they both end up training under Taishi. We then see Kana during a group rehearsal learning more about Akane’s childhood feelings toward them as well. The episode ends on a tense note, as we see Aqua once again dealing with trauma ahead of trying to get onto the stage to perform in a play. It’s a tough time for Aqua, and if you want to find out how things go, you’ll need to watch Oshi no Ko Episde 6 on Hidive.

