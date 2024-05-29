Promo image of Oshi no Ko Season 2
Category:
Anime & Manga

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|
Published: May 29, 2024 12:57 am

As one of the best anime released last year, there’s a lot of hype surronding the second season of Oshi no Ko. As one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year, we know know when and where you can watch Season 2 of Oshi no Ko.

Recommended Videos

When Does Oshi No Ko Season 2 Release?

Over the weekend during a special live-streamed broadcast for the series, it was confirmed that the Season 2 of Oshi no Ko will premiere on July 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST and 7:00 a.m PST.

Much like the first season, it will stream exclusively on HIDIVE, which is unsurprisingly given how HIDIVE stated that last year’s premiere was the biggest launch of any series in the streaming service’s history.

This upcoming arc will adapt what’s known as the “Tokyo Blade Arc” which encompasses the fifth, sixth and seventh volumes of the series. In the arc, Ai Hoshino’s son Aqua joins the cast of a stage play adaptation of a manga called Tokyo Blade in an effort to learn more about who his father is, as well as learn more about how this enigmatic dad may have been the person to kill Ai when he was a child. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it seems very likely that the second season will be a full adaptation of the arc.

While it hasn’t been confirmed how many episodes the second season will have, it will likely run for anywhere between 11-13 episodes on a weekly basis. If you’re attending Anime Expo in San Francisco over the 4th of July weekend, there will be a special Oshi no Ko panel that will premiere the second episode of the second season after a back-to-back presentation of the show’s critically acclaimed first episode as well as the first episode of the second season.

And that’s when Oshi no Ko Season 2 will premiere!

Post Tag:
Oshi no Ko
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 Release Date Confirmed
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 Release Date Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 29, 2024
Read Article Is There a Dr. Stone Season 4 Release Date?
Dr Stone anime poster art
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is There a Dr. Stone Season 4 Release Date?
D. R. Bickham D. R. Bickham May 29, 2024
Read Article Who Is the New Upper Rank 4 Demon in Demon Slayer? Answered
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Who Is the New Upper Rank 4 Demon in Demon Slayer? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 Release Date Confirmed
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 Release Date Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 29, 2024
Read Article Is There a Dr. Stone Season 4 Release Date?
Dr Stone anime poster art
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is There a Dr. Stone Season 4 Release Date?
D. R. Bickham D. R. Bickham May 29, 2024
Read Article Who Is the New Upper Rank 4 Demon in Demon Slayer? Answered
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Who Is the New Upper Rank 4 Demon in Demon Slayer? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 29, 2024
Author
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.