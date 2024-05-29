Oshi No Ko Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

As one of the best anime released last year, there’s a lot of hype surronding the second season of Oshi no Ko. As one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year, we know know when and where you can watch Season 2 of Oshi no Ko.

When Does Oshi No Ko Season 2 Release?

Over the weekend during a special live-streamed broadcast for the series, it was confirmed that the Season 2 of Oshi no Ko will premiere on July 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST and 7:00 a.m PST.

Much like the first season, it will stream exclusively on HIDIVE, which is unsurprisingly given how HIDIVE stated that last year’s premiere was the biggest launch of any series in the streaming service’s history.

This upcoming arc will adapt what’s known as the “Tokyo Blade Arc” which encompasses the fifth, sixth and seventh volumes of the series. In the arc, Ai Hoshino’s son Aqua joins the cast of a stage play adaptation of a manga called Tokyo Blade in an effort to learn more about who his father is, as well as learn more about how this enigmatic dad may have been the person to kill Ai when he was a child. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it seems very likely that the second season will be a full adaptation of the arc.

While it hasn’t been confirmed how many episodes the second season will have, it will likely run for anywhere between 11-13 episodes on a weekly basis. If you’re attending Anime Expo in San Francisco over the 4th of July weekend, there will be a special Oshi no Ko panel that will premiere the second episode of the second season after a back-to-back presentation of the show’s critically acclaimed first episode as well as the first episode of the second season.

