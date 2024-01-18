Our Flag Means Death Renewal Petition Crosses 50,000 Signatures

Our Flag Means Death fans took the show’s found family message to heart, rallying around the #RenewAsACrew campaign and launching a petition for the series’ renewal that has so far garnered over 50,000 signatures.

Change.org user Perla Nation started the petition, simply titled Renew Our Flag Means Death, and, as of the writing of this article, the campaign is pushing 58,000 signatures from fans. “Time to retrieve our leathers and brace ourselves for battle,” Nation wrote in the petition’s description, and signers did not disappoint. #RenewAsACrew has become a rallying banner for Our Flag Means Death fans across social media and has been utilized to flood Max’s comments with pleas for the streamer to reverse its controversial decision.

Our Flag Means Death’s uplifting tone and inclusivity proved a balm to many weary sailors’ souls and, beyond outcry regarding the cancelation, fans have filled the petition with comments expressing how much the pirate comedy means to them. The petition has partnered with RainbowYOUTH, declaring that: “Renew as a Crew is not just about advocating for the renewal of Our Flag Means Death, it’s also about advocating for a world where everyone can be their authentic selves.” In addition to making their voices heard in terms of renewing the series, Our Flag Means Death fans have currently raised over $15,500 for the queer Aotearoa-based (New Zealand) charity.

Max evoked the fervor of one of the strongest crews sailing the vast sea of internet fandoms when it canceled Our Flag Means Death. A precursor to this fan mobilization occurred during the long wait between Season 1’s finale and Season 2’s renewal, in which fans rallied fiercely around the series. Our Flag Means Death’s showrunner David Jenkins had previously commented that the series would only need three seasons to tell its story, provoking further ire from fans.

The Renew as a Crew petition can be signed here for those interested in joining The Revenge’s current battle, and more information about RainbowYOUTH can be found on the charity’s website.