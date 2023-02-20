PlayStation dropped a PSVR 2 commercial featuring Ozzy Osbourne, who tries his hand at Horizon Call of the Mountain, a VR spinoff of the Horizon series by Guerrilla Games.

The former Black Sabbath lead singer shared a tweet with the ad attached to it, commenting on how fun it was to film the skit. “Did this spot with the @PlayStation team. We had a lot of fun. Their new VR2 really is amazing,” he wrote. Check out the new commercial below.

The trailer opens with his wife, Sharon Osbourne, asking Ozzy if he is going to help her pack all the boxes for their move to London, but he appears too busy with trying out the PSVR 2, which will be available on Wednesday. Hilarity ensues when the singer plays through the world of Horizon Call of the Mountain and tries to defeat the mechanical monsters that walk the land, laughing in delight and dropping censored curse words left and right. He plays until all the appliances and furniture have been moved out of the living room save for the PlayStation 5, flat-screen TV, and the brown leather chair Ozzy sits on.

To put the commercial into further context, the PSVR 2 is being bundled with Horizon Call of the Mountain. Sony is selling the bundle, which includes the voucher code for the game and everything in the base package, for a whopping $599.99. The base package for the PSVR 2 is a little bit cheaper, running you $549.99. And in case you’re asking, PSVR 1 games will not be playable on the PSVR 2.