Papers, Please Gets Demake to Mark 10 Years of Border Control

As if Papers, Please wasn’t lo-fi enough, creator Lucas Pope has today launched a demake, cheekily called LCD, Please. The new game is available to play for free via Pope’s itch.io page, celebrating ten years since the original released and had an indelible effect on the indie games sector.

You can likely assume from the name that LCD, Please uses Game Boy-style visuals to punctuate a stripped-back version of the original’s document-checking gameplay. In it, you have to match the applicants with their passport photos exactly. A hard mode adds a couple of extra wrinkles in the forms of wanted characters, banned countries, and VIP applicants. There’s also an endless mode in case you just want to cycle through all of the faces that are included in the game.

It’s always fun to see developers offering fresh spins on classic (or not so classic) games, and Papers, Please isn’t the first to get the demake treatment. In the last couple of years, Dead Space and Bloodborne are among the titles to receive them, though its worth noting that neither of those involved the original creators, unlike LCD, Please.

Since Papers, Please, Pope has gone on to launch Return of the Obra Dinn and is currently working on Mars After Midnight for the Playdate console.