Path of Exile 2 Ngamakanui Teaser Trailer Gameplay Promises More to Come in July

Grinding Gear Games has returned with a Path of Exile 2 teaser trailer that takes players to a dimly lit outpost in Ngamakanui. The footage, shown during Summer Game Fest 2023, focuses on an elemental Witch who becomes distressed after the beachside guards go missing. Not long after, she’s ambushed by a never-ending onslaught of enemies who force her to retreat. Those lightning and storm abilities are definitely impressive-looking, but she’ll need a lot more to take out the giant, dual-wielding creature that destroys the building she’s hiding in.

Although this is far from the first time we’ve seen Path of Exile 2, the teaser trailer ensures that Grinding Gear is creating a sequel that will live up to the original. Furthermore, a beta launch date announcement is coming for ExileCon 2023 on July 28. What exactly will be shown is a mystery, but after such a long wait since its initial reveal in 2019, most fans are probably hoping to see a release date, preferably sometime in 2023. You can see the Path of Exile 2 teaser trailer for yourself below.

Path of Exile 2 has had a long development, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t seen anything from it. In fact, a lengthy gameplay preview was published shortly after its reveal, showcasing new visuals and systems for action RPG players to enjoy. A second proper trailer and a nearly 20-minute gameplay walkthrough then arrived in 2021. It’s been nice to see a sequel to Grinding Gear’s free-to-play project in the works, but it’s time we got a more specific launch schedule.