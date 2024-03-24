Pawns Can Actually Play Catch in Dragon’s Dogma 2 & It’s Fantastic

The throwing mechanic in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can lead to funny situations. You’ve probably picked up your Pawn mid-battle on accident or tried throwing them to a hard-to-reach chest to see if they can get it for you. Well, players have recently discovered that if you throw something at your Pawn, they’ll actually catch it. Despite all the controversy, could this mean the game’s a shoo-in for GOTY?

Recommended Videos

It seems like every day there’s a new discovery being made in Capcom’s latest RPG. From a destructive plague to cool Pawn interactions, you’ll find yourself wondering what’s next. But out of all those features, nothing is as whimsical or fun as throwing a boar (or head) at your favorite Pawn.

However, for those who’ve been longtime fans of Dragon’s Dogma this isn’t a new discovery. In fact, playing “catch the boar” or “catch the rat” was doable back in the original, just look at the post above. It was just as fun back then, of course. The difference now is that the graphics are far better, which somehow makes it even sillier. Everyone thinks smoother animations are all for combat and immersion, but they make in-game sessions of catch that much better, too.

Pawn interactions continue to be the shining stars of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and with an influx of newcomers, more people are discovering the novelty of them. Players frequently post about Pawn dap-ups, Arisens being saved from fall damage, and how their Pawns have seen horrors with other players. With all that in mind, it would actually be weird if we weren’t able to throw something at our Pawns and have them react to it.