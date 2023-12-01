Peacemaker’s Danielle Brooks Joins Jason Momoa in Minecraft Movie

A couple of DC actors are linking up for a video game adaptation. Peacemaker‘s Danielle Brooks joins Jason Momoa in the Minecraft movie.

Per Deadline, Brooks has joined the cast of the Jared Hess-directed film as Dawn. Sebastian Eugene Hansen, best known for his role in 2019’s Just Mercy, has also boarded the film as Henry.

Brooks burst onto the scene in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, where she played Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson for seven seasons. She also starred in movies like Clemency and The Day Shall Come before appearing in James Gunn’s Peacemaker. She played Leota Adebayo, the daughter of A.R.G.U.S. head Amanda Waller, brought to life by Viola Davis.

Now, with Gunn busy running DC Studios and Peacemaker on the back burner, Brooks will turn her attention to the world of video games.

The Minecraft movie has had some trouble getting off the ground, with Rob McElhenney’s take falling apart after a couple of years. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor was once attached to direct the movie, and he explained why it didn’t happen during an appearance on the HappySadConfused podcast.

“I thought one of the greatest assets to Minecraft was they didn’t have a fixed narrative. It was an open world experience,” McElhenney explained. “All you were essentially give was the building blocks to do whatever you want. I thought, what an amazing tool, much like Legos except now you’re talking about infinite possibilities because it’s digital, to give to kids – and not just kids, but any person who feels powerless. Kids mostly feel powerless; all day long they’re being told what to do, how to dress, do your homework, go to bed. I felt like that could extend to other people. I think everybody feels marginalized to an extent. Your boss is telling you what to do all day long, or your spouse is. You just feel like you don’t have this sense of agency over your own life. The game gave you that, and I thought that’s a really profound experience.”

Thankfully, this version of the Minecraft movie is ready to go and set to begin filming in the near future in New Zealand. And with the likes of Momoa and Brooks on board, it’s looking to continue the video game adaptation renaissance.