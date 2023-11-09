Oops… Persona 5 Tactica Gets Taken Down After Going Up on Steam Early

Out of nowhere, Persona 5 Tactica went up on Steam earlier than its intended release date before getting taken down. The kicker is that players who downloaded the title during this time could still be playing Persona 5 Tactica offline right now.

On November 8, email alerts reportedly went out to Steam players about Persona 5 Tactica being available to download, leading many to boot up the PC storefront and install the game.

“Persona 5 Tactica has been released early on Steam by accident,” reported YouTuber Faz on Twitter. “I’m playing the game right now.”

Persona 5 Tactica has been released early on Steam by accident, I'm playing the game right now pic.twitter.com/OcSVbOrg3H — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) November 8, 2023

That post has garnered over one million views as of this article’s writing. It’s uncertain how many installed the title before it got taken down 20 minutes after the email alerts, according to Eurogamer. The Steam page for Persona 5 Tactica also went through a whirlwind of accidental issues, which saw the game’s November 17 release date become December 31, 1969, before returning to the original date. Your guess is as good as mine about what that was all about.

“At this point they have to be doing it on purpose,” said one Twitter user, hinting at the leaked announcements for Persona 3 Reload and Tactica early this June, adding, “Are they going for like, movie pre-screenings but for video games?”

Those who downloaded Persona 5 Tactica during the 20-minute window likely still have access to the game and can freely play it offline before its November 7 release. It’d be different if Tactica were a strictly online-only game since the developer could just turn servers off, but that’s not the case for this single-player title.

With this in mind, if you care about spoilers – from story beats to gameplay mechanics – in Tactica, I’d recommend being wary of anything related to the title on social media until the game launches.