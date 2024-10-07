Image Credit: Bethesda
Pet Malu Simulator Promo Image
Image via AkoSiBeeBoy
Video Games
Codes

Pet Malu Simulator Codes (October 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Oct 7, 2024 08:11 am

Updated: October 7, 2024

Checked for the latest codes.

Recommended Videos

What a joy it is to click and hang out with super-cute pets while unlocking fairytale areas, right? Pet Malu Simulator offers a chance to craft secret pets, discover a bunch of unique ones, and participate in PvP fights where you can prove that your furry allies are not just there to be beautiful.

When it comes to free rewards, aside from grinding for them, you can just use Pet Malu Simulator codes and grab hundreds of Diamonds. Just make sure you act quickly and use them before they vanish. If you’re interested in a similar experience where you can also get various gifts, visit our Pet ATK Simulator codes article to find a list of all the active codes.

All Pet Malu Simulator Codes List

Working Pet Malu Simulator Codes

  • SubToKuyaKing: Use for x100 Diamonds
  • SubToKenplayzTM: Use for x100 Diamonds
  • SubToBeeBuYog: Use for x1k Diamonds
  • SubToSthreed: Use for x100 Diamonds
  • SubToKriphie: Use for x100 Diamonds
  • BaryaGang: Use for x100 Diamonds
  • Release: Use for x100 Diamonds
  • SubToMcHero: Use for x100 Diamonds
  • SubToKristianPH: Use for x100 Diamonds
  • SubToLazySly: Use for x100 Diamonds
  • SubToKada: Use for x100 Diamonds
  • SubToKlaud9ne: Use for x100 Diamonds
  • SubToObri: Use for x100 Diamonds

Expired Pet Malu Simulator Codes 

  • There are no expired Pet Malu Simulator codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Malu Simulator

If redeeming Pet Malu Simulator codes seems tricky to you, follow our instructions below:

How to redeem Pet Malu Simulator codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Pet Malu Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu button on the right side of your screen.
  3. Choose the Codes (ABX) tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code into the Enter Code textbox.
  5. Hit the Claim Reward button and enjoy your free rewards.

How to Get More Pet Malu Simulator Codes

Can’t get enough of Pet Malu Simulator codes? Bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and visit it often because we will update our Working list as soon as we find the latest codes.

If you want to learn more about other game info or look for codes yourself, visit the developer’s YouTube channel (@BeeBuYog).

Why Are My Pet Malu Simulator Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling when entering Pet Malu Simulator codes because they are case-sensitive and are usually a combination of upper and lower case letters. To avoid unnecessary typos, copy the code you want to use from our list and paste it straight into the game. Also, remember that these codes won’t last forever, so hurry up and redeem them as soon as possible.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Pet Malu Simulator

If you used all the available Pet Malu Simulator codes for freebies, the best way to obtain more goodies is by claiming daily rewards and checking the free spin area in the Lobby. Also, you can click the Rewards button on the right side of the screen to see which quests you can complete for more gifts. Aside from that, check the developer’s social media channels (linked above) to find out all about giveaways and events where you can get even more goodies.

What Is Pet Malu Simulator?

Pet Malu Simulator is a relaxing Roblox clicker title in which you aim to explore five different worlds, discover and collect over 36 unique pets, and test your skills in challenging PvP fights. While chasing the top of the Clicks and Gems leaderboards, visit this article and use all the available codes for faster progress.

If you want to grab rewards in other popular Roblox games, you can visit the Tapping Legends Final Codes and Collect All Pets Codes articles here on The Escapist!

Author
