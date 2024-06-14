Tapping Legends Final Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 14, 2024 Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

When I’m looking for a relaxing Roblox experience that isn’t too demanding, Tapping Legends Final is the first game that comes to mind. This clicker is all about collecting adorable pets. However, if you want to unlock new worlds faster, redeem Tapping Legends Final codes and grab free Potions.

All Tapping Legends Final Codes List

Tapping Legends Final Codes (Working)

havefun: Use for 5 Exotic Potion Boxes (New)

Tapping Legends Final Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Tapping Legends Final codes.

Related: Pet Racer Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Tapping Legends Final

To redeem Tapping Legends Final codes, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Tapping Legends Final on Roblox. Approach the Mailbox next to your spawn point. Click on the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the new window. Copy and paste your code into the Enter Code… text box. Hit Redeem to claim your rewards.

To get more freebies in similar Roblox experiences, check out our Pet Catchers Codes and Collect All Pets Codes articles, too.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy