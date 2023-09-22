Peter Parker Actor Addresses Marvel’s Spider-Man Face-Change Controversy

Yuri Lowenthal, who plays Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, has addressed the controversy surrounding the character’s face changing when the game was remastered.

In an interview with ComicBook, Lowenthal was asked about the process of getting used to the change. Initially, he said the performance didn’t change for him at all, and he mentioned that such changes don’t really bother him. “I don’t care if he looks like a goblin, if my performance is better, than [sic] I’m in,” he said.

He continued, “I’m kind of tired of talking about it to be honest, because I think everything that needs to be said has been said. Some people will take longer to get over it, some people will never get over it. The one positive thing I take away from this experience is that people connected emotionally so hard and so deeply in the first game that they’re mad when they feel that person changes. I can only be so mad about that because it worked, not the change thing, but you connected with the character which is great. Now, get over it!”

Marvel’s Spider-Man released in 2018. In the game, players took on the role of Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, as he protected New York City against such villains as Kingpin and Mister Negative. The remastered port in which Parker’s face was changed released in 2020 alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which focused on that version of the titular hero. Reviews for the game were incredibly positive, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is easily one of the most-anticipated titles releasing this year, especially for a big comics nerd like me.

Developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on Oct. 20 on PlayStation 5. There’s a Limited Edition PlayStation 5 bundle associated with the game.