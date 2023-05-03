Planet of Lana Release Date Set for Mesmerizingly Pretty Adventure This Month

Publisher Thunderful and developer Wishfully have announced a Planet of Lana release date of May 23, 2023 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass. The date, which is only a few weeks away, was revealed as part of a trailer that shines a light on the game’s soft sci-fi settings and eye-catching color palette. Fans who have been keeping up with Planet of Lana since its reveal a few years back know that the wait has been long. We’ll know if it was all worth it when the game comes to PC and Xbox next month, but until then, you can watch the Planet of Lana release date trailer below.

Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle-platformer where players take on the role of a young girl who finds herself lost in a world dominated by mysterious creatures and cold machines. Today’s trailer does a good job of showcasing what players are in for come launch, including a few shots of some of the friends that will be made along the way. For more on how Thunderful and Wishfully plan to tell a story of beauty and nature, you can read the synopsis below:

A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal has now become something else entirely. The disharmony that had been in the making for hundreds of years has finally arrived in the form of a faceless army. But this is not a story about war. This is a story about a vibrant, beautiful planet –and the journey to keep it that way.

Planet of Lana comes to PC, Xbox, and Game Pass subscribers in just a few weeks. In the meantime, you can read our 2019 interview with Wishfully creative director and lead game designer Adam Stjärnljus, where we learned about how the team has created a game inspired by Inside, The Last Guardian, Journey, and more.