Plants Evolution Codes (April 2025) [UPD2]

Updated: April 1, 2025 We added new codes!

Water your plants to watch them grow. Nah, just beat up a couple of zombies, and your mushroom will evolve into a fighter because that’s how Sigma’s grow their shrooms. Plants Evolution is more than just growing a fancy rose.

You can grow your fighter shroom faster with Plants Evolution codes. Get free Gems, Luck Potions, and other essential goodies to level up your mushroom. You can even help your capybara evolve with Capybara Evolution Codes.

All Plants Evolution Codes List

Active Plants Evolution Codes

10000LIKES : Use for x3 Luck Potions

: Use for x3 Luck Potions UPD2 : Use for x100 Gems

: Use for x100 Gems 5000LIKES : Use for x500 Gems

: Use for x500 Gems 1500LIKES : Use for x3 Luck Potions

: Use for x3 Luck Potions WORLD3 : Use for x200 Gems

: Use for x200 Gems 3000LIKES : Use for x3 Luck Potions

: Use for x3 Luck Potions 2000LIKES : Use for x3 Luck Potions

: Use for x3 Luck Potions Garden : Use for a Luck Potion

: Use for a Luck Potion Dave : Use for x10 Gems

: Use for x10 Gems PVZ: Use for a Pet

Expired Plants Evolution Codes

There are currently no expired Plants Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Plants Evolution

You’ll see just how easy it is to redeem Plants Evolution codes by following our guide below:

Run Plants Evolution in Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left and scroll to the Redemption Code section. Enter a code into the text box. Hit Redeem to get freebies.

How to Get More Plants Evolution Codes

TuMiStudio Discord and the main Roblox game page are platforms you can skim through for Plants Evolution codes. However, keep in mind that you can copy/paste the codes from our list with ease, so bookmarking this article is the best choice. We keep the list updated by adding the latest freebies as soon as they drop.

Why Are My Plants Evolution Codes Not Working?

A code won’t work when it’s not correctly typed in, which is why we advise that you copy/paste Plants Evolution codes directly from this article. This will solve the issue if the code is still active, but if it’s not, make sure you notify us about expired codes so that we can revisit our list.

What Is Plants Evolution?

Plants Evolution is a clicker experience where you get to play as an adorable mushroom. Your task is to defeat coffee beans, zombies, and many other foes to level up your little shroom fighter. You can unlock pets with the wins you earn, so keep fighting.

