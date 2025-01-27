Monster Evolution Codes (January 2025)

Updated January 27, 2025 We added new codes!

Monster Evolution is a survival of the fittest world. Even if it pains you to eat adorable smiling mushrooms, you have to survive. It’s unfair, but would you rather be someone’s food or evolve into a fierce monster? The choice is always yours.

As you explore this world full of monsters such as yourself, you’ll encounter gems. You can get those same gems with Monster Evolution codes and use them for something really important. If you want to be an actual human-devouring monster, then you should quickly hop into our list of Project Ghoul Codes and become a flesh-eating ghoul.

All Monster Evolution Codes List

Active Monster Evolution Codes

1KMEMBERS : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems MONSTER : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems RELEASE: Use for x50 Gems

Expired Monster Evolution Codes

There are currently no expired Monster Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Monster Evolution

You can quickly find the Monster Evolution code redemption system thanks to the guide below:

Run Monster Evolution in Roblox. Press the Shop button and click the Codes button to reach the Codes section instantly. Type a code into the textbox. Hit the Redeem button to get freebies.

How to Get More Monster Evolution Codes

If you want to find more Monster Evolution codes, then listen here. We look for them on the Kryptonite Productions Discord, X (@KryptoniteOffc), and the Evolution game Roblox group. However, it takes time to find new codes this way, which is why we created this list for you. If you want to discover them quickly, then bookmark this page.

Why Are My Monster Evolution Codes Not Working?

If you’re struggling with Monster Evolution codes, then try copying them from our list. There’s a chance you’ve made spelling errors, so copying/pasting codes is the easiest way to avoid this problem. If typos aren’t an issue, then you’ve likely run into an expired code that shouldn’t be on our active list anymore. Reach out to us, and we’ll edit our list ASAP.

What is Monster Evolution?

You start Monster Evolution as a tiny blob trying to survive in a world full of monsters and smiling mushrooms. To survive and evolve, you need to devour everything in sight because this is your classic leveling game. Once you’ve grown, you can unlock new zones and eventually rebirth.

