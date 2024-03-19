Category:
Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic: Date, Featured Attack, and Event Bonuses

Bagon returns to the spotlight as the featured Pokemon for our April Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Mar 19, 2024 02:04 pm
Image of two Shiny Bagon, with a third Bagon centered on a Cell Phone screen above the banner "Community Day"
Image via The Pokemon Company

We’re getting two Pokemon GO Community Days in April, thanks to the addition of a Community Day Classic event, which will feature the dragon-type Bagon. Bagon was the star of an April Community Day back in 2019, making it prime time for its Community Day Classic return.

Contents

When is Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic?

The Bagon Community Day classic event occurs on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. It is the first of two Community Days in April.

Bagon will appear in the wild more frequently during the Community Day Classic. This is an excellent time to hunt for Shiny Bagon with increased spawns.

If you evolve Bagon into Shelgon during Community Day Classic or up to two hours afterward, you’ll be able to get a Salamance that knows the Outrage Charged Attack. Salamance is the third evolutionary stage for Bagon, but thankfully, you only need to hit the second form to guarantee the charged attack.

Outrage is a dragon-type charged attack with a power of 110 across the board in trainer battles, gyms, and raids.

Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic Field Research & Paid Special Research Story

Bagon Community Day Classic Field Research
Image via The Pokemon Company

Per usual, this Community Day Classic will include an optional paid Special Research Story centered around Bagon. The paid ticket costs $1 USD or local equivalent.

Players can also spin PokeStops to get special themed Field Research tasks, which will offer rewards such as more Bagon encounters, Stardust, Great Balls, and other items.

Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic Event Bonuses

For the duration of the Bagon Community Day, trainers will enjoy the following in-game bonuses:

  • Triple XP for catching Pokemon
  • Extended three-hour duration for lure modules activated during the event
  • Extended three-hour duration for incense activated during the event (excluding Daily Adventure incense)
  • A “special surprise” for taking snapshots

Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic Bundles & PokeStop Showcases

Image of a bag of PokeCoins surrounded by an Incubator and Lucky Egg from Pokemon GO
Image via The Pokemon Company

In addition to picking up Field Research at PokeStops, trainers may see some of those stops hosting Showcases where you can show off your best and biggest Bagon to earn accolades and progress towards Pikachu, Ph.D.

Trainers can also pick up special Community Day Classic event bundles in both the Pokemon GO Web Store and the in-game shop.

The Community Day Classic Box from the Web Store costs $9.99 USD or local equivalent and includes the following:

  • 120 Ultra Balls
  • 15 Silver Pinap Berries
  • Six incubators
  • One incense

The in-game shop will feature two different bundles. The first bundle costs 1350 PokeCoins and includes:

  • 50 Ultra Balls
  • Five Super Incubators
  • One Elite Charged TM
  • Five Lucky Eggs

For 480 PokeCoins in the in-game shop, players can grab the smaller event bundle, which features:

  • 30 Ultra Balls
  • One Incense
  • Three Super Incubators
  • One Lure Module

Unlike the standard Community Day events in Pokemon GO, it does not appear that any special raids will take place during the Community Day Classic featuring Bagon, and no special commemorative stickers have been announced either. Still, this is a great chance to join the Pokemon GO community as you try to catch and evolve Bagon, including Shiny Bagon.

Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.