Pokemon GO Bug Out Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and All Bonuses

April events are underway in Pokemon GO, and we’ll be celebrating the turn of the seasons with an event centered on bug-type Pokemon. The Bug Out event will give us ample opportunity to catch these critters, with some excellent bonuses and new avatar items in the mix as well.

When is the Pokemon GO Bug Out Event?

The Bug Out event in Pokemon GO starts on April 12 at 10 AM local time and goes until 8 PM local time on April 17.

That’s five days to collect all those creepy crawly Pokemon that would send Misty running for the hills. This event will also be a good one for Shiny hunting since nearly every featured Pokemon has a Shiny form in Pokemon GO.

Featured Wild Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Bug Out Event

The following bug-type Pokemon will appear more often in the wild during the Bug Out event.



Caterpie

Weedle

Shuckle

Wurmple

Kricketot

Combee

Sewaddle

Dwebble

The Pokemon that will appear more often, but not quite as frequently with the “some trainers might even encounter” designation are:



Nincada

Cutiefly

All of these Pokemon, except for Sewaddle, can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Featured Raid Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Bug Out Event

There will be plenty of raids to go around during the Pokemon GO Bug Out event, from One-Star all the way through to Mega Raids. Here’s the Pokemon you can expect to see popping up at raid gyms. Every single featured Pokemon has a chance to be Shiny.

One-Star Raids



Pineco

Shuckle

Nincada

Skorupi

Three-Star Raids



Beedrill

Pinsir

Kleavor

Five-Star Raids



Tapu Bulu

Mega Raids



Mega Charizard X

Mega Heracross

All Pokemon GO Bug Out Event Bonuses

Trainers will get the following bonuses throughout the Bug Out event:

Double XP for catching Pokemon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

More Candy for Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

More Candy XL for Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws (for Trainers over Level 31)

Increased chances to encounter Shiny Combee and Shiny Burmy

Pokemon GO Bug Out Field Research & PokeStop Showcases

Spinning PokeStops will give out event-themed Field Research tasks, which lead to encounters with the following Pokemon.



Paras

Venonat

Plant Cloak Burmy

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Trash Cloak Burmy

Karrablast

Shelmet

Dewpider

Wimpod

In addition, some tasks will reward Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:



Mega Beedrill

Mega Pinsir

Mega Scizor

In addition, there will be PokeStop Showcases centered around event-themed Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Bug Avatar Items

Image via Niantic

New bug-type themed Avatar items will be available in the in-game shop starting with the Bug Out event. Those items are:

Burmy Earrings (Plant Cloak)

Burmy Earrings (Sandy Cloak)

Burmy Earrings (Trash Cloak)

Male Combee Bag

Female Combee Bag

Pokemon GO Bug Out Collection Challenges

The Pokemon GO Bug Out event will feature Collection Challenges with event-themed Pokemon. These collection challenges will lead to rewards such as encounters with event Pokemon and Mega Energy for certain Bug-type Pokemon.

