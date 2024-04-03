Pokemon GO Bug Out Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and All Bonuses

April events are underway in Pokemon GO, and we’ll be celebrating the turn of the seasons with an event centered on bug-type Pokemon. The Bug Out event will give us ample opportunity to catch these critters, with some excellent bonuses and new avatar items in the mix as well.
When is the Pokemon GO Bug Out Event?
The Bug Out event in Pokemon GO starts on April 12 at 10 AM local time and goes until 8 PM local time on April 17.
That’s five days to collect all those creepy crawly Pokemon that would send Misty running for the hills. This event will also be a good one for Shiny hunting since nearly every featured Pokemon has a Shiny form in Pokemon GO.
Featured Wild Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Bug Out Event
The following bug-type Pokemon will appear more often in the wild during the Bug Out event.
Caterpie
Weedle
Shuckle
Wurmple
Kricketot
Combee
Sewaddle
Dwebble
The Pokemon that will appear more often, but not quite as frequently with the “some trainers might even encounter” designation are:
Nincada
Cutiefly
All of these Pokemon, except for Sewaddle, can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.
Featured Raid Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Bug Out Event
There will be plenty of raids to go around during the Pokemon GO Bug Out event, from One-Star all the way through to Mega Raids. Here’s the Pokemon you can expect to see popping up at raid gyms. Every single featured Pokemon has a chance to be Shiny.
One-Star Raids
Pineco
Shuckle
Nincada
Skorupi
Three-Star Raids
Beedrill
Pinsir
Kleavor
Five-Star Raids
Tapu Bulu
Mega Raids
Mega Charizard X
Mega Heracross
All Pokemon GO Bug Out Event Bonuses
Trainers will get the following bonuses throughout the Bug Out event:
- Double XP for catching Pokemon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws
- More Candy for Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws
- More Candy XL for Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws (for Trainers over Level 31)
- Increased chances to encounter Shiny Combee and Shiny Burmy
Pokemon GO Bug Out Field Research & PokeStop Showcases
Spinning PokeStops will give out event-themed Field Research tasks, which lead to encounters with the following Pokemon.
Paras
Venonat
Plant Cloak Burmy
Sandy Cloak Burmy
Trash Cloak Burmy
Karrablast
Shelmet
Dewpider
Wimpod
In addition, some tasks will reward Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:
Mega Beedrill
Mega Pinsir
Mega Scizor
In addition, there will be PokeStop Showcases centered around event-themed Pokemon.
Pokemon GO Bug Avatar Items
New bug-type themed Avatar items will be available in the in-game shop starting with the Bug Out event. Those items are:
- Burmy Earrings (Plant Cloak)
- Burmy Earrings (Sandy Cloak)
- Burmy Earrings (Trash Cloak)
- Male Combee Bag
- Female Combee Bag
Pokemon GO Bug Out Collection Challenges
The Pokemon GO Bug Out event will feature Collection Challenges with event-themed Pokemon. These collection challenges will lead to rewards such as encounters with event Pokemon and Mega Energy for certain Bug-type Pokemon.