Pokemon GO Fans Divided By Ultra Beasts Taking Over GO Fest 2024

Ultra Beasts tend to be love-or-hate Pokemon, as their jarring designs veer drastically from what Pokemon fans are used to. So, it’s not a shock that Pokemon GO‘s player base is divided following the reveal that Ultra Beasts would be taking over all of the raids during GO Fest 2024.

There are two times a year when Pokemon GO hype is at its peak: GO Tour and GO Fest. These massive, weekend-long events boast some of the most innovative additions to the mobile game, and players wait on the edge of their seats for these events. But Pokemon GO Fest 2024 won’t be the first event raided by Ultra Beasts.

Players torn by Ultra Beast Takeover of Pokemon GO Fest

Fans were immediately excited to see Necrozma making its debut alongside two mystery Pokemon. It was later discovered that the secret raid bosses were Blacephalon and Stakataka, the last two Ultra Beasts that needed to make it into the game.

Additionally, they can all be shiny, which means players can catch a shiny Buzzswole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree for the first time since their release. And several players were excited to have another chance to capture Shiny Ultra Beasts they missed.

That said, not everyone was happy to see that Ultra Beasts are back.

“We are recycling sh*t so hard that it’s unbelievable. We had ultra beasts twice last year? We had Ultra Beasts on Go Fest 2022, and now again? Jesus f*ck, is there no other Pokemon to throw together with Necrozma?” one user commented.

The comments on the Reddit post echo this sentiment, with many trainers claiming Pokemon GO Fest 2024 felt repetitive.

“Why do this now? It’ll be the same exact thing during the Alola GO Tour,” another user stated. At the beginning of each year, Pokemon GO features a region and all of its Pokemon during a Tour event, and this user believes Ultra Beasts will be in the spotlight again once Alola takes center stage.

That said, there are still plenty of other Pokemon that you can catch during the event. Three-star raids feature special costumed Eeveelutions. Wild Spawns are filled with creatures from different generations, and most of them can be Shiny. So, if you aren’t excited about 5-star raids, there’s still plenty to enjoy about the event.

