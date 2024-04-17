Pokemon GO Player Shares Tips To Avoid Avatar Update

The Pokemon GO avatar update, officially referred to as Rediscover You, has players terrified to update their games for fear they will lose their sleek avatar designs forever. However, one player has devised a way to ensure you will never have to lay eyes on the malformed marshmallow avatars.

As far as we know, there isn’t an official way to turn off the new avatar designs or switch between the new and old. That said, Reddit user AdmiralFurret released an infographic tutorial on how to cover your avatar so you won’t have to look at the new updates.

A short guide how to prepare your avatar for the darkest day

byu/AdmiralFurret inpokemongo “In this guide, I’ll give you ideas on how you can prepare for the darkest day,” they wrote. What followed was a slide show that dives deep into ways to nullify the changes of the Rediscover Yourself update.

The guide boiled down to using specific avatar items to cover the majority of your avatar’s skin. It provided good and bad examples of item combinations to ensure your cheeks, forehead, or chin are not exposed.

Additionally, it showed several outfits you can wear to cover every inch of your avatar’s body. Arlo’s Team Go Rocket outfit and a few free outfits made the list. AdmiralFurret tried to include free cosmetics where possible so players could avoid funding “the darkest day.”

The guide even encompassed backpacks, gloves, and boots for optimal coverage. According to the post, the avatar update causes “odd spine position,” which players can cover using long backpacks or ones that stick to the avatar’s clothes.

At the end of the guide, AdmiralFurret gave a complete breakdown of their favorite combination. Not only did it provide 100% coverage of their avatar, but it was entirely free. You don’t have to spend a single Pokecoin to avoid the Pokemon GO avatar update as long as you follow Furret’s steps.

