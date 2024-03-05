Pokemon GO Primal Groudon & Primal Kyogre Raid Day: Date & Time, Bonuses, & Tickets

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are among the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO, and you can add them to your team during the upcoming Pokemon GO Raid Days!

Up first is Primal Kyogre, whose Pokemon GO Raid Day will take place on Sunday, March 17. The event will kick off at 2 PM and end at 5 PM local time.

Primal Kyogre Raid Day Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during Raid Day: Primal Kyogre:

Primal Kyogre will appear more frequently in raids!

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Kyogre.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, March 16, at 5 PM to Sunday, March 17, at 8 PM PDT.

Primal Kyogre Event Ticket Price & Bonuses

Players have the option of purchasing the Kyogre Raid Day Event ticket for $5 USD. The ticket will grant you the following bonuses on March 17 from 2 PM to 10 PM:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

Next up is Primal Groudon, whose Pokemon GO Raid Day will take place on Saturday, March 23. The event will kick off at 2 PM and end at 5 PM local time.

Primal Groudon Raid Day Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during Primal Groudon Raid Day:

Primal Groudon will appear more frequently in raids!

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Groudon.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, March 22, at 5 PM. to Saturday, March 23, at 8 PM PDT.

Primal Groudon Event Ticket Price & Bonuses

Groudon enthusiasts can purchase a Raid Day ticket for $5, which will activate the following bonuses. These bonuses will be active on March 23 from 2 PM to 10 PM local time:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

If these raids don’t suit your fancy, feel free to check out our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon!