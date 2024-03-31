Pokemon GO Reveals April Fools’ Day Event & Rewards

The official Pokemon GO X account revealed early this morning that players will be able to participate in a limited-time April Fools’ Day event titled “An Excellent Opportunity,” which will run from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time on April 1.

Whoa… All of these throws are excellent, excellent, excellent…

Professor Willow is investigating! 🧐



On Monday, April 1, 2024, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, Nice Throws or better will register as Excellent Throws! pic.twitter.com/6B7ruxHyUj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 31, 2024

Any Nice Throws or better will register as Excellent Throws during the Excellent Opportunity event. Additionally, players will have access to Field Research tasks, the chance to encounter a (possibly shiny) Spinda, and complete Timed Research to earn Stardust, Poke Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and Golden Razz Berries.

This continues Pokemon GO‘s fun tradition of kicking off April with a themed event. Players might remember April Fowl’s Day from last year, which gave them a chance to get an extra small and extra large Pidgey. Back in 2022, the event had Ditto changing into different Pokemon in the wild and Ditto-themed stickers in the in-game shop.

Pokemon GO certainly knows how to make this prank-tastic day memorable for its community. Plus, An Excellent Opportunity isn’t the only Pokemon Go event that players can look forward to in the near future. Sizeable Surprises starts soon, running from April 4 to April 9, 2024. Plus, this summer ushers in the return of Pokemon GO Fest 2024, a weekend event running from July 13 to July 14, allowing players to receive special bonuses, rewards, and encounter a mythical Marshadow.

