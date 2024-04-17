Pokemon GO Sustainability Week: Dates, Increased Shiny Odds, And All Event Bonuses

If there’s one thing Pokemon fans can count on, it’s a Pokemon GO event to suit nearly every occasion. Soon, players will celebrate Sustainability Week with a themed event that encourages us to get out and enjoy the real world… and some of those new Pokemon GO updates.

When is Pokemon GO Sustainability Week?

Sustainability Week in Pokemon GO runs from Monday, April 22, at 10 AM local time, to Friday, April 26, at 8 PM local time.

Since Earth Day is April 22 in the United States, this event aligns nicely with the celebration of our environment. The date also aligns with the second round of planned updates for Rediscover GO.

Pokemon Hatching From 2 KM Eggs With Increased Shiny Odds

During the Sustainability Week event in Pokemon GO, players will enjoy an increased chance to hatch Shiny Pokemon from 2 KM eggs. During the event, the following Pokemon will hatch from 2 KM found in the wild or through Field Research tasks.



Combee

Drilbur

Trubbish

Foongus

Binacle

All of these Pokemon have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO, which means those boosted Shiny odds will serve you well. Niantic didn’t share details on just how much greater the chances will be, so I guess we’ll need to grab some eggs and get moving to find out.

All Pokemon GO Sustainability Week Bonuses

In addition to the increased Shiny odds for 2 KM eggs, players will enjoy the following bonuses during Sustainability Week:

Higher chance of your Buddy Pokemon bringing you gifts and Souvenirs

Buddy Pokemon will hang out with you on the map for a greater duration after being fed treats

Half walk distance to earn Buddy Hearts

Featured Pokemon in Pokemon GO Sustainability Week Field Encounters

While the Pokemon GO Sustainability Week doesn’t feature any increased wild spawns, there are plenty of encounters as part of the themed Field Research for the event. Pokemon that will appear as rewards for Field Research are:



Combee

Drilbur

Trubbish

Binacle

Foongus will also appear as a less common Field Research reward with the “some trainers might even encounter” designation.

Collection Challenges & PokeStop Showcaes for Pokemon GO Sustainability Week

In addition to the event bonuses and eggs, players can expect a few other Pokemon GO event traditions to return. Sustainability Week will feature event-themed Collection Challenges, which earn players Stardust and XP.

There will also be showcases at some PokeStops, letting you show off those big old Shiny Pokemon that you’re hatching from eggs during the event.

