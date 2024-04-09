Category:
Guides
Video Games

Pokemon GO Unova Stone – How To Get Them and All Evolutions

To evolve certain Pokemon in Pokemon GO, you'll need to know how to get a Unova Stone
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 04:22 pm
Image of the Unova map with three Pokemon (Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour) in front of it, with a Unova stone at the top
Image via The Pokemon Company

There are many different evolution items in Pokemon GO, and the Unova Stone is one of the rare ones that can be tricky to find. If you’re trying to evolve certain Pokemon, you’ll need to know how to get your hands on a Unova Stone, and we’re here to help.

Recommended Videos

Contents

What is a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO?

Screenshot of evolution tab from Pokemon GO, with an arrow pointing to the Unova Stone
Screenshot by The Escapist

Unova Stones are a relatively rare evolution item in Pokemon GO. They are unique to Pokemon GO, replacing other evolution methods for a few key Pokemon in the game.

If you’re trying to evolve a Pokemon from the Unova region and are missing a grey and black oval item, you’ll need to get ahold of a Unova Stone.

How to Get a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO

There are three main ways to get a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO – by earning a Research Breakthrough, defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders, or beating Giovanni himself.

Probably the most reliable way to get a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO is by earning a Research Breakthrough reward from Professor Willow. You’ll earn one of these each time you hit seven days of completing at least one Field Research task per day. You can check your progress in the Research tab, under Today. Once you reach the package on Day 7, you’ll have a chance to get a Unova Stone as your reward.

Screenshot from Pokemon GO showing the Today research tab with an arrow pointing to the research breakthrough reward
Screenshot by The Escapist

Unova Stones are also occasional rewards for higher-level Team GO Rocket Battles. Specifically, you might earn one when you defeat one of the three Team GO Rocket Leaders: Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff. You can also sometimes get a Unova Stone reward for beating the big GO Rocket boss Giovanni.

To take on these bosses, you’ll need to battle Team GO Rocket Grunts until you get enough components to make a Rocket Radar and Super Rocket Radar to help you find the more elusive leaders and bosses.

None of these methods guarantee a Unova Stone, as they all offer other items you may get as rewards instead. However, they’re currently the best methods to get the item in Pokemon GO.

All Pokemon that Evolve Using the Unova Stone in Pokemon GO

Once you’ve got a Unova Stone, you’ll need to think about which Pokemon to evolve with this rare item. To help you decide, here’s the full list of current Pokemon in Pokemon GO that evolve with a Unova Stone.

PokemonEvolves IntoItems Required to Evolve
Eelektrik
Eelektrik		Eelektross
Eelektross		1 Unova Stone
100 Tynamo Candies
Lampent
Lampent		chandelure
Chandelure		1 Unova Stone
100 Litwick Candies
Minccino
Mincinno		Cinccino
Cinccino		1 Unova Stone
50 Mincinno Candies

Munna		Musharna
Musharna		1 Unova Stone
50 Munna Candies
panpour
Panpour		Simipour
Simipour		1 Unova Stone
50 Panpour Candies
Pansage
Pansage		Simisage
Simisage		1 Unova Stone
50 Pansage Candies
Pansear
Pansear		Simisear
Simisear		1 Unova Stone
50 Pansear Candies

As Pokemon GO expands and adds more Pokemon, we may see more Unova favorites that require the Unova Stone to evolve, but as of now, these are your options for putting that evolution item to good use.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Dave the Diver Available on Xbox Game Pass? Answered
Dave the Diver Xbox Game Pass Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Dave the Diver Available on Xbox Game Pass? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How To Upgrade Equipment In House Flipper 2
The interior of a home in House Flipper 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Upgrade Equipment In House Flipper 2
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Is Star Wars Outlaws on Nintendo Switch? – Answered
Star Wars Outlaws Nintendo Switch featured
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Star Wars Outlaws on Nintendo Switch? – Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Dave the Diver Available on Xbox Game Pass? Answered
Dave the Diver Xbox Game Pass Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Dave the Diver Available on Xbox Game Pass? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How To Upgrade Equipment In House Flipper 2
The interior of a home in House Flipper 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Upgrade Equipment In House Flipper 2
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Is Star Wars Outlaws on Nintendo Switch? – Answered
Star Wars Outlaws Nintendo Switch featured
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Star Wars Outlaws on Nintendo Switch? – Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 9, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.