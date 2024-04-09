Pokemon GO Unova Stone – How To Get Them and All Evolutions

There are many different evolution items in Pokemon GO, and the Unova Stone is one of the rare ones that can be tricky to find. If you’re trying to evolve certain Pokemon, you’ll need to know how to get your hands on a Unova Stone, and we’re here to help.

What is a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO?

Unova Stones are a relatively rare evolution item in Pokemon GO. They are unique to Pokemon GO, replacing other evolution methods for a few key Pokemon in the game.

If you’re trying to evolve a Pokemon from the Unova region and are missing a grey and black oval item, you’ll need to get ahold of a Unova Stone.

How to Get a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO

There are three main ways to get a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO – by earning a Research Breakthrough, defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders, or beating Giovanni himself.

Probably the most reliable way to get a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO is by earning a Research Breakthrough reward from Professor Willow. You’ll earn one of these each time you hit seven days of completing at least one Field Research task per day. You can check your progress in the Research tab, under Today. Once you reach the package on Day 7, you’ll have a chance to get a Unova Stone as your reward.

Unova Stones are also occasional rewards for higher-level Team GO Rocket Battles. Specifically, you might earn one when you defeat one of the three Team GO Rocket Leaders: Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff. You can also sometimes get a Unova Stone reward for beating the big GO Rocket boss Giovanni.

To take on these bosses, you’ll need to battle Team GO Rocket Grunts until you get enough components to make a Rocket Radar and Super Rocket Radar to help you find the more elusive leaders and bosses.

None of these methods guarantee a Unova Stone, as they all offer other items you may get as rewards instead. However, they’re currently the best methods to get the item in Pokemon GO.

All Pokemon that Evolve Using the Unova Stone in Pokemon GO

Once you’ve got a Unova Stone, you’ll need to think about which Pokemon to evolve with this rare item. To help you decide, here’s the full list of current Pokemon in Pokemon GO that evolve with a Unova Stone.

Pokemon Evolves Into Items Required to Evolve

Eelektrik

Eelektross 1 Unova Stone

100 Tynamo Candies

Lampent

Chandelure 1 Unova Stone

100 Litwick Candies

Mincinno

Cinccino 1 Unova Stone

50 Mincinno Candies

Munna

Musharna 1 Unova Stone

50 Munna Candies

Panpour

Simipour 1 Unova Stone

50 Panpour Candies

Pansage

Simisage 1 Unova Stone

50 Pansage Candies

Pansear

Simisear 1 Unova Stone

50 Pansear Candies

As Pokemon GO expands and adds more Pokemon, we may see more Unova favorites that require the Unova Stone to evolve, but as of now, these are your options for putting that evolution item to good use.

