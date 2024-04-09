Pokemon GO Unova Stone – How To Get Them and All Evolutions

There are many different evolution items in Pokemon GO, and the Unova Stone is one of the rare ones that can be tricky to find. If you’re trying to evolve certain Pokemon, you’ll need to know how to get your hands on a Unova Stone, and we’re here to help.
Contents
What is a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO?
Unova Stones are a relatively rare evolution item in Pokemon GO. They are unique to Pokemon GO, replacing other evolution methods for a few key Pokemon in the game.
If you’re trying to evolve a Pokemon from the Unova region and are missing a grey and black oval item, you’ll need to get ahold of a Unova Stone.
How to Get a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO
There are three main ways to get a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO – by earning a Research Breakthrough, defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders, or beating Giovanni himself.
Probably the most reliable way to get a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO is by earning a Research Breakthrough reward from Professor Willow. You’ll earn one of these each time you hit seven days of completing at least one Field Research task per day. You can check your progress in the Research tab, under Today. Once you reach the package on Day 7, you’ll have a chance to get a Unova Stone as your reward.
Unova Stones are also occasional rewards for higher-level Team GO Rocket Battles. Specifically, you might earn one when you defeat one of the three Team GO Rocket Leaders: Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff. You can also sometimes get a Unova Stone reward for beating the big GO Rocket boss Giovanni.
To take on these bosses, you’ll need to battle Team GO Rocket Grunts until you get enough components to make a Rocket Radar and Super Rocket Radar to help you find the more elusive leaders and bosses.
None of these methods guarantee a Unova Stone, as they all offer other items you may get as rewards instead. However, they’re currently the best methods to get the item in Pokemon GO.
All Pokemon that Evolve Using the Unova Stone in Pokemon GO
Once you’ve got a Unova Stone, you’ll need to think about which Pokemon to evolve with this rare item. To help you decide, here’s the full list of current Pokemon in Pokemon GO that evolve with a Unova Stone.
|Pokemon
|Evolves Into
|Items Required to Evolve
Eelektrik
Eelektross
|1 Unova Stone
100 Tynamo Candies
Lampent
Chandelure
|1 Unova Stone
100 Litwick Candies
Mincinno
Cinccino
|1 Unova Stone
50 Mincinno Candies
Munna
Musharna
|1 Unova Stone
50 Munna Candies
Panpour
Simipour
|1 Unova Stone
50 Panpour Candies
Pansage
Simisage
|1 Unova Stone
50 Pansage Candies
Pansear
Simisear
|1 Unova Stone
50 Pansear Candies
As Pokemon GO expands and adds more Pokemon, we may see more Unova favorites that require the Unova Stone to evolve, but as of now, these are your options for putting that evolution item to good use.