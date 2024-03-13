Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses

Team GO Rocket is back to their old tricks in Pokemon GO with the World of Wonders: Taken Over event. Giovanni has a new Shadow Pokemon on his team and there will be Shadow Raids galore in this latest GO Rocket event.

When is the Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Taken Over Event?

Team GO Rocket is taking over for the World of Wonders: Taken Over event on March 27 at 12 AM local time until Sunday March 31 at 11:59 PM local time.

This event is centered on Team GO Rocket and plenty of Shadow Pokemon, including Shadow Groudon and Shadow Mewtwo.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Taken Over Shadow Groudon Special Research

During the World of Wonders: Taken Over event in Pokemon GO, players will gain access to a new Special Research story. This story will reward players with a Super Rocket Radar that will allow them to find Giovanni, who’s got a Shadow Groudon on his team. Defeating Giovanni will give trainers a chance to catch and rescue Shadow Groudon.

This Special Research is available to claim until the end of the World of Wonders season on June 1, 2024. Most Special Research does not expire, so as long as you claim it before the end of the season you should have plenty of time to catch Shadow Groudon.

Featured Team GO Rocket Shadow Pokemon for the Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Taken Over Event

In addition to Giovanni’s Shadow Groudon, the rest of Team GO Rocket will have different Shadow Pokemon during the Taken Over event. The following Shadow Pokemon can be rescued from Team GO Rocket Grunts and might even be Shiny.



Shadow Pidgey

Shadow Darumaka

Shadow Gothita

Shadow Solosis

Pokemon Hatching From Eggs in the Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Taken Over Event

The Taken Over event will also feature certain Pokemon hatching from 12 KM eggs received during the event. This includes the Pokemon GO debut of Shadow Sandile, who might just hatch from your egg if you’re lucky.



Larvitar

Sandile

Pawniard

Vullaby

Deino

Pancham

Salandit

Varoom

Of these Pokemon hatching from 12 KM eggs during the event, all but Salandit and Varoom can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Taken Over Shadow Raids

Is it even a Team GO Rocket event without Shadow Raids? Not this time around, because we’ve got a handful of Shadow Raids featured during the event. Shadow Mewtwo is the star of the show, but plenty of other Shadow Pokemon will feature in Raids throughout the event.

One-Star Raids



Shadow Drowzee

Shadow Poliwag

Shadow Barboach

Shadow Foongus

Of these, only Shadow Drowzee and Shadow Poliwag can currently be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Three-Star Raids



Shadow Hitmontop

Shadow Wobbuffet

Shadow Sneasel

Just Shadow Sneasel can be Shiny as of now.

Five-Star Raids



Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mewtwo can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, so you just might manage to grab a Shiny one.

Featured Wild Encounters for Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Taken Over Event

Certain featured Pokemon will appear in the wild more often during the Taken Over event. They are:



Murkrow

Sableye

Purrloin

Scraggy

Inkay

Three featured Pokemon will appear slightly less often, but still with a boosted chance compared to usual. Those “some trainers might encounter” Pokemon for the Taken Over Event are:



Zorua

Vullaby

Deino

All Pokemon featured in wild encounters for this event can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Field Research & Timed Research for the Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Taken Over Event

The World of Wonders: Taken Over event will feature Timed Research tasks that will earn players rewards such as items and additional encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

In addition, trainers will find event-themed Field Research from spinning PokeStops. Rewards for the Field Research tasks include Mysterious Components to build Rocket Radars, Charged TMs, and Fast TMs. We’ll also get more encounters with event-themed Pokemon from some of these tasks.

Trainers will also see event-themed PokeStop Showcases at certain PokeStops in addition to the event-themed Field Research.

Event Bonuses for Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Taken Over

Trainers can expect the following bonuses during the Taken Over event in Pokemon GO.

More frequent Team GO Rocket appearances at PokeStops and in balloons

Charged TMs can be used to help Shadow Pokemon forget the Frustration Charged Attack

Paid Timed Research for the Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Taken Over Event

Naturally, Niantic is offering a paid ticket for the World of Wonders: Taken Over event. This time around, the Paid Timed Research will cost $2 USD or local equivalent and center on battling Team GO Rocket Grunts. The rewards for this paid research are:

Six Mysterious Components

One Super Incubator

One Rocket Radar

Encounter with Pawniard

The Paid Timed Research will expire and must be completed before Sunday, March 31.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Taken Over Event Bundles and Avatar Pose

Image via Niantic

Trainers will be able to purchase a few event bundles for the World of Wonders: Taken Over event as well.

In the Pokemon GO Web Store, players can buy a Team Go Rocket box for $9.99 USD (or local equivalent). This web store box includes:

Seven Rocket Radars

Seven Premium Battle Passes

Seven Ultra Balls

Seven Pinap Berries

There is also a Team GO Rocket box on offer in the Pokemon GO in-game shop. This bundle costs 300 PokeCoisn and includes the following:

One incubator

One Rocket Radar

One Premium Battle Pass

The in-game shop will also feature a new Poke Ball throw avatar pose.