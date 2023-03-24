The Pokémon Company has finally released a proper trailer and given a name for its next animated show, Pokémon Horizons: The Series. So far, this first look at the story teases a few of the monsters that will play a large role in the series, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and even fan-favorite generation 3 Legendary Rayquaza. It’s no surprise to see that our new heroes will spend their time uncovering the secrets of the Pokémon world, but you can get a look at some of those mysteries for yourself in the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime trailer below.

The Pokémon Company shed some light on how Pokémon Horizons: The Series is taking the opportunity to pave a new path for its anime adaptations going forward. For starters, the show features two new protagonists, Liko and Roy, following the departure of Ash. They’ll encounter a whole cast of weirdos on their journey, including the Rising Volt Tacklers, a group led by Friede and his partner, Captain Pikachu. You can read more about these new characters and their story in the summary below:

Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross; Murdock, who is skilled at cooking, and his partner Pokémon, Rockruff; Mollie, who specializes in healing treatments, and her partner Pokémon, Chansey; and Ludlow. Liko and Roy will also come across Amethio, who is joined by his partner Pokémon, Ceruledge, and belongs to an organization called the Explorers, as well as a popular video streamer known as Nidothing.

The Pokémon Company previously revealed that Pokémon Horizons: The Series will premiere an hour-long special to start the journey for viewers in Japan on April 14. Release information for those outside of Japan has not been revealed. The company says that more release information and details about the show will arrive “in the future.”