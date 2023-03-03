The Pokémon Company just dropped a trailer for the first new animated Pokémon show not to feature Ash Ketchum, who was the main protagonist of the anime series until now, and the show has an April 14, 2023 release date in Japan. It’s a short-but-welcome trailer that arrives sooner than many might have expected. Fit with English subtitles and Japanese audio, the video introduces not one but two new protagonists for the Pokémon anime: Liko and Roy. They’ll be joined by the franchise’s newest starter Pokémon on their adventure, along with fresh faces like Captain Pikachu and Professor Friede, when the show’s hour-long premiere debuts next month.

It’s no surprise to see that this first-look trailer doesn’t reveal much about its story, but it does clue us into some of its other elements. Liko, for instance, is described as “the girl with the awe-inspiring pendant.” Roy has his own unique item, too, as he is described as “the boy with the mysterious Poké Ball.” Although most of the footage from the next Pokémon animated series is cut specifically for the trailer, we do get a look at some moments that appear to be from the anime itself. See them for yourself in the trailer for the untitled Pokémon show below.

In other Pokémon news, The Pokémon Company recently revealed the return of Pokémon Sleep, a mobile app that encourages good sleeping habits by tying in the franchise’s iconic monsters. We also received word that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will receive the two-part DLC expansion The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero this year. Lastly, the company revealed Pokémon Concierge, a laid-back stop-motion series coming to Netflix. Netflix recently saw the release of more Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series episodes as well, many of which were previously released in Japan last year.

While we do have to do some waiting for these projects, it’s nice to know that they, along with the next Pokémon animated series, are on track to arrive in some form this year. Stay tuned for more updates on how Liko and Roy will pick up where Ash left off.