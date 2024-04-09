Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players Discover Item Printer Exploit For Infinite Master Balls

The Item Printer was added to PokemoN Scarlet & Violet as a part of the Indigo Disc DLC, and up until now, it’s seemed as if the items you get on each roll are left completely up to chance. However, data miners have discovered the items it prints can be manipulated using the Nintendo Switch’s internal clock.

Pokemon SV Item Printer Exploit Discovered

The Item Printer can be gamed with the system clock!



The first time you boot up the game, opening the Item Printer sets the RNG seed based on the system time.



For 10 rare balls: May 20, 2016, 2:11:13 AM

(select "I want to print" 11 sec in for enough time to fade to black) pic.twitter.com/0YwxPRnItO — Anubis (@Sibuna_Switch) April 9, 2024

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Item Printer exploit was posted to X (formerly Twitter) by notable data miner Anubis. They claimed the exploit was first noticed by members of the Japanese Pokemon Community: Stella_ssa and eshippoiya.

Anubis claimed the exploit is dependent on the system clock, which players can manually set via the Nintendo Switch settings. Players need to boot into Pokemon Scarlet or Violet and stand in front of the Item Printer. Then, they will hit the Home button on the Joycon and navigate to settings to set the time. The items you print are locked in once you select “I want to print.”

After you get your desired items, you need to save and close the game completely in order to repeat the exploit. Choosing which balls you want to print only works once per boot-up of the game.

Kaphotics, another notable Pokemon data miner, explained how the seeding for the Item Printer works. The Item Printer checks to see how many seconds have passed since 1970, and whatever time that is determines the items it will print. So, the date and time, including seconds, can be manipulated to print specific items.

A hint of what's to come:



Trigger 2 seconds early (calibration for screen fade)



1 item:

4/22/2024 1:27:09 PM = 1x PP Max, Ball Bonus



10 items, Ball Bonus Active:

4/29/2024 10:01:09 PM = 3 Dream Balls

3/25/2016 7:08:18 PM = 5 Master Balls

4/17/2015 11:14:52 AM = Above Image — Kurt (@Kaphotics) April 9, 2024 At the time of writing, players are starting to discover date/time seeds, including one from Kaphotics that prints Master Balls. Entering 3/25/2016 as the date and setting 7:08:18 as the time will yield players 5 Master Balls.

It’s worth noting you may need a maxed-out Item Printer for this exploit to work. You will also need a decent amount of BP to do this continuously, so it’s worth farming Blueberry Quests ahead of time.

