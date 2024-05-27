Pokemon TCG: The Best Secret Rares in Twilight Masquerade

As with any major Pokemon TCG expansion set, Twilight Masquerade introduces several new awfully rare Pokemon cards with gorgeous full art on display, known as secret rares. Here are some of the best Twilight Masquerade secret rares you should keep an eye on to add to your collection.

The Best Secret Rares in Twilight Masquerade

Twilight Masquerade adds 59 secret rare cards to the Pokemon TCG. That’s a lot to parse through, so below I’ve curated a list of what I think to be the best secret rares in the Twilight Masquerade expansion set. Some I’ve chosen because they’re great cards to use in competitive play, some are very valuable, others aren’t, and most are chosen because they feature wonderful artwork. After all, what’s the point of secret rare cards if not to show off their art?

Sunflora

Illustration Rare Sunflora leads the top of the list with some fantastic artwork by Shinya Komatsu, featuring a pack of Sunflora dancing in the garden outside somebody’s window. The solid color palette, with its vibrant greens and yellow against muted blues, is what really makes this secret rare card. But Sunflora can also make for an interesting glass cannon when played thanks to its Redirected Sunlight attack, which deals 60 damage for each Fire Energy attached to all of your opponent’s Pokemon.

Of course, the more pressing question on everyone’s mind is, are those Sunflora having a friendly get-together, or are they here to instigate a home invasion?

Cramorant

Illustration Rare Cramorant finds itself caught in the middle of a hectic water fight in some excellent art by Fujimoto Gold. You can just feel this blue bird’s loneliness in a snapshot of isolation, surrounded by the careless comings and goings of a world blurred away to meaninglessness.

But in the midst of it all, Cramorant also has a rather interesting move, Spit Shot, which can attack any one opponent Pokemon for 120 damage. I’m not sure how practical it would turn out to be in play because of its Energy requirements, but in theory, it could be a useful move to snipe some of those pesky benched Pokemon on your opponent’s side.

Poltchageist

Illustration Rare Poltchageist probably has some of the best art in all of Twilight Masquerade, secret rare or otherwise. Featuring art by Saboteri, this card gives off some strong Studio Ghibli vibes, with a Poltchageist unhelpfully dropping a blob of its matcha, undoubtedly made from its own body, into a young boy’s hand. Is that rude? I can’t tell. Maybe the boy asked for it.

Sinistcha ex

With more art by Saboteri, Special Illustration Rare Sinistcha ex continues the story of the previous Poltchageist and the young boy, who now seems to be an old man looking through a matcha-smeared photo album. It’s likely in the same cluttered, sepia-toned room, and the Poltchageist, now evolved into a Sinistcha, still seems unhelpful.

Battle-wise, this secret rare card also possesses some interesting moves, with Matcha Splash dealing some decent damage while also healing each of your Pokemon and Re-Brew putting two damage counters on one of your opponent’s Pokemon for each Basic Grass Energy card in your discard pile, which you can then shuffle back into your deck.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex

Special Illustration Rare Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex is a mouthful to say, which may be appropriate considering the mouthfuls of honey this Pokemon is scoring from a surprisingly honey-rich tree in artwork by MINAMINAMI Take. This secret rare card has a lovely painterly art style, but that’s not all it’s good for: it’s also the third-most valuable card in Twilight Masquerade at the time of writing, with TCGPlayer currently listing it at a market price of $81.17.

Better yet, Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex also has some great battle utility, being one of Twilight Masquerade’s strongest cards. Its Blood Moon attack can deal a whopping 240 damage, and thanks to its Seasoned Skill ability, the cost for this devastating attack decreases with each prize card your opponent has taken. Pull this card out late in a game, and you’re sure to turn the tides of battle.

Torkoal

Illustration Rare Torkoal honestly doesn’t do anything special, but much like the other secret rare cards on this list, it does feature some wonderful art, this time by illustrator Masa. This almost clay-like, texture-filled card is a delight to look at, and it’s always neat seeing how Pokemon contribute to and function in day-to-day life. Although, that Torkoal admittedly looks defeated.

Pinsir

Pinsir may be an uncomfortable Pokemon to look at, but Illustration Rare Pinsir is a joyful delight in this secret rare card with a simplistic, comic-like art style by Yukihiro Tada. But perhaps what’s more interesting is its Slow Crunch move, which straight-up knocks out the defending Pokemon at the end of its next turn. Pinsir doesn’t have the biggest HP pool, but it’s a card that can potentially devastate your opponent if you manage to pull it and build it up early.

Carmine

I’d be remiss not to mention Special Illustration Rare Carmine as Twilight Masquerade’s second-most valuable card in the set. There’s honestly nothing too special about it other than its (currently) $96.73 price tag, but it does have some nice artwork by En Morikura, showing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask rival offering up a tasty snack.

Greninja ex

I’m not the biggest fan of the way Terastalization looks, but I have to admit that Special Illustration Rare Greninja ex looks great here in all of its colorful, splashy glitz and glamor with artwork by akagi. On top of that, it’s the most valuable card in Twilight Masquerade, currently listed at a $146.46 market price on TCGPlayer.

What’s more, Greninja ex is a pretty darn good card with its Shinobi Blade attack that deals an impressive 170 damage for only one Water Energy and allows you to search your deck for a card to put into your hand. And the Mirage Barrage move will allow you to attack your opponent’s bench for significant damage. There’s no denying this secret rare card is one of the best of the bunch.

Those are the best secret rares in Twilight Masquerade! Want to learn more about the Pokemon TCG? Check out how to start playing the Pokemon TCG in 2024 next.

