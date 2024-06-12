Where to Start With Critical Role’s Candela Obscura

Otherworldly phenomenon bleeds into the turn-of-the-century metropolis of Newfaire in Candela Obscura, an actual play horror anthology from Critical Role. Now that a handful of investigative Circles have closed their cases, there are several pathways available into the treacherous Fairelands. Here’s where to get started with Candela Obscura.

Candela Obscura Offers Abridged and Accessible Arcs

Before Beacon, Candela Obscura served as one of the first major stepping stones into the current exponential evolution of the Critical Role storytelling machine. The TTRPG anthology’s short-form narratives and manageable schedule present a draw to new audiences, especially those previously intimidated by the main show’s extensive back catalog. However, as the series represents the company’s foray into game publishing, it has plenty to entice long-time fans invested in the channel’s growth beyond the confines of Dungeons & Dragons.

Each of Candela Obscura‘s mini-campaigns thus far has followed a rotating Circle of supernatural investigators for three monthly installments. As the individual episodes follow a monster-of-the-week formula, it’s fairly effortless to jump into Candela Obscura‘s narrative at any point. With that in mind, let’s peer into Candela Obscura‘s case files and examine the specific draws of each arc.

Wade Into Candela Obscura With The Circle of the Silver Screen One-Shot

Be it a home game or an actual play series, one-shots are a familiar appetizer course for TTRPG fans, and Candela Obscura‘s The Circle of the Silver Screen one-shot provides a deviously delicious taste of Newfaire for newcomers. While Candela Obscura‘s three-episode arcs are easily digestible, The Circle of the Silver Screen’s single-episode performance assures the swiftest on-ramp into Critical Role‘s horror venture.

The Circle of the Silver Screen’s twisted Hollywood tale comes outfitted with the apropos theatric ambiance of its live staging and epitomizes how a period setting can host contemporary horrors. During the after show, Game Master Spenser Starke described how he wove the modern dread artificial intelligence into his early twentieth-century narrative. Despite Candela Obscura‘s strong aesthetic sensibility, these timeless explorations of relevant issues fuel each of its mini-campaigns. Those hoping to whet their appetite for Candela Obscura needn’t look further than The Circle of the Silver Screen.

Which Candela Obscura Mini-Campaign to Start With (And Why)

Each of Candela Obscura‘s rotating Circles has made entertaining and worthwhile contributions to the Fairelands, and therefore, each holds a unique appeal. The below breakdown of Candela Obscura‘s Circles highlights their distinctive draws and is ordered with the best jumping-off points in mind, but the arc’s chapter will be noted for those still most motivated to explore the anthology sequentially.

Chapter Two: The Circle of Needle and Thread

Game Master: Spenser Starke

Investigators: Marisha Ray, Luis Carazo, Zehra Fazal, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Travis Willingham

Reasons to Start Here: Starke’s cinematic GM style, breakneck action sequences, thoughtful explorations of class, war, and PTSD, magical chickens, Willingham’s hilarious low tolerance for horror, and Mulligan’s equally bold accent and character choices.

Where fans of Exandria Unlimited: Calamity should start, both for the near perfect replication of that series’ cast and enthralling interpersonal dynamic.

Chapter Three: The Circle of Tide and Bone

Game Master: Aabria Iyengar

Investigators: Ashly Burch, Gina Darling, Noshir Dalal, Sam Riegel, and Liam O’Brien

Why Start Here: Homebrewed monster mechanics and transformation horror, a blood-soaked second chance romance, heaps of engaging interpersonal tension, Iyengar’s playful antagonism, and O’Brien’s endearing 97-year-old man.

Chapter Four: The Circle of the Crimson Mirror

Game Master: Liam O’Brien

Investigators: Aimee Carrero, Taliesin Jaffe, Alexander Ward, and Imari Williams

Why Start Here: Masquerade auctions, remote islands with a sprinkling of Irish flare, the interwoven tale of two investigative Circles, and an unexpected found family.

Chapter One: The Circle of the Vassal and the Veil

Game Master: Matthew Mercer

Investigators: Laura Bailey, Anjali Bhimani, Robbie Daymond, and Ashley Johnson

Why Start Here: Candela Obscura‘s maiden voyage, Mercer’s trademark GM style, Johnson’s endlessly entertaining newsie, and Daymond’s instantly iconic commitment to body horror.

And that’s where to start with Critical Role‘s Candela Obscura.

Candela Obscura is available now.

