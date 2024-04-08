Pokemon World Championship 2024 Dates Announced

The dates for Pokemon‘s biggest competitive event of the season have officially been announced. Following the end of the 2024 Europe International Championships, the Pokemon Company has unveiled exactly when you can catch the Pokemon 2024 World Championships in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Your summer plans might need to be rearranged for some Pokemon action. Pokemon’s 2024 World Championships will take place at the Hawai’i Convention Center from August 16 to August 18, 2024. Fittingly, this year’s Worlds artwork embodies “fun in the sun,” with iconic Pokemon like Pikachu wearing snorkeling gear, swimming with flippers, and holding cameras. This announcement also arrived with a minute-long Worlds trailer featuring ways players can celebrate the Pokemon franchise, cheer on their favorite trainers, and more.

Join us for our biggest competitive event of the season! The 2024 #PokemonWorlds in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi will be held on August 16 – 18 🌺



The Pokemon Company International had previously announced the location at the end of last year’s Championships in August. At that time, Hawai’i was also suffering from devasting wildfires, and the company made an immediate monetary donation of $200,000 to its partner at GlobalGiving through its Hawaii Wildfire Relief Fund.

While many fans are excited now that dates have officially been announced for Worlds, some have raised concerns on the official X post regarding the negative impact of tourism, reminding fans about the damage the wildfires caused in August. Though some Pokemon fans hoped that the event would be relocated, now that we have the official dates, a change in location is unlikely to happen.

