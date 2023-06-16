Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Sinks Teeth into Season 3 on Adult Swim

Here’s some surprising news, considering how the second season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal concluded: Adult Swim has announced that the show has been renewed for a gory primeval season 3. The third season of the show was announced at Annecy International Animation Film Festival with a promise that it was going to carry on perfectly fine without its protagonist.

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, explained that “most shows would have a hard time continuing after the main character is killed off,” but Primal is not “most shows.”

Of course, Adult Swim and WB, its parent company, were all on board for more seasons once Tartakovsky wanted to do them. The series is a smash hit for Adult Swim with nearly 4 million folks tuning into it, a hefty sum for late-night cable. That’s not to mention the five Emmys it won and the nonstop critical praise for the series, which was already a winner just by having Tartakovsky’s name on it. The animator is an Adult Swim fan favorite thanks to the likes of Samurai Jack and Dexter’s Laboratory. Of course, Primal is easily his most violent and visceral story to date and yet also layered with surprising complexity for a show about a caveman and his dinosaur friend.

As for Primal season 3, Tartakovsky is keeping its contents pretty under wraps. The series creator would only say that he has “something in mind that is so spectacular” and that it would be a new chapter in the series but feel like a natural progression for the show. He admitted that the third season was just something he couldn’t stop, saying Primal is “a contagious disease that I don’t ever want to cure,” and “every episode flows out like an unstoppable force beyond my control.”

There’s no release date yet for Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal season 3.