Prime Video’s Reacher Season 2 Gets Punch-Filled First Trailer

Amazon has released the first trailer for Reacher Season 2.

The trailer, which you can see below and featuring Alan Ritchson as the titular character, shows off the newest adventure for everyone’s favorite “guy who doesn’t want to get involved.”

The new season is actually based on the eleventh book in the Jack Reacher series, Bad Luck and Trouble, and fleshes out some of Reacher’s past as he’s pulled out of his wandering life to help his old army buddies who are being mysteriously murdered. He joins up with Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), who seems to be the “romantic” involvement on this one; and David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos), who talks fast and has a family and a switch knife. The group will set out to go up against Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, head of security for a private defense contractor, who is clearly up to no good at all.

As with the novels, continuity doesn’t matter all that much with the show as it appears only Ritchson is returning from the previous season. The entire premise of the novels is that Reacher wanders from town to town doing his thing with little connection to the previous adventure and almost no other characters carrying through. It leaves them, and most likely the show, with tight stories that involve a large, insanely smart man solving things with both his fists and brains. That’s all you really need, especially with the perfect casting of Ritchson, who is a far more accurate interpretation of the character than Tom Cruise offered up in his films.

The eight-episode second season of Reacher will drop its first three episodes on Amazon Prime on December 15, with weekly episodes released until the finale airs on January 19, 2024.