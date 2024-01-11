Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Reviews Promise a Worthy Installment

Ubisoft is bringing one of its biggest franchises to next-gen consoles with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. It’s been years since a major entry in the series, though, leaving some fans worried about its quality. Thankfully, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown reviews promise that it’s a worthy installment.

For starters, The Escapist’s Lowell Ball was “…more than happy to get another legitimate Prince of Persia game.” He said that the game is “despite a bit of bloat and a completely forgettable narrative, one of the better Metroidvania games in recent memory.”

IGN’s Phil Hornshaw shared similar sentiments, saying The Lost Crown “works extremely well as a traditional Metroidvania, sticking with tried-and-true elements of the genre but executing on them with precision. The story can feel a bit jumbled at times, but it’s the fast and fun combat system, the tight and satisfying controls, and the stylish look and feel that elevate Sargon’s journey.”

Some reviewers, such as Game Informer’s Wesley LeBlanc even took things a step further, giving the game a 9.5 out of 10, as well as sharing plenty of praise for the title. “Between its first-rate platforming and engaging combat and progression, The Lost Crown’s various parts coalesce into a sublime loop,” he said.

Steve Watts over at GameSpot spoke about how much of a departure The Lost Crown is from previous installments and how that change should stick. “This new genre debut is so confident and impeccably crafted that this should simply be the identity of Prince of Persia for the foreseeable future,” he said.

There’s still a week before the release of the game, but with all this positive buzz, it will probably feel like a lot longer for those players who can’t wait to get their hands on the next Prince of Persia game.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown releases on Jan. 18.